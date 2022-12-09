Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, And More Make Up List Of Top Remaining NBA Free Agents

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA is arguably at one of its most talent-rich points in history. There are stellar players all around the league that are fighting to be among the 450 best players in the world to ensure they have NBA contracts. However, many extremely talented players are still sitting without contracts.

A great mix of veteran and young talent are still available on the free agency market. We recently saw Kemba Walker get picked up by the Dallas Mavericks, so the question is, who among players like Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Mac McClung, Dwight Howard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and more will return to the NBA first?

Players like Tacko Fall and Dwight Howard are making a splash in China and Taiwan but haven't ruled out a return to the NBA if a team offers them a contract. The most likely out of this bunch to get contracts next could be DeMarcus Cousins and Carmelo Anthony, due to them having had solid stints over last season.

Where Do These Players End Up?

The sad reality is that many of these players are unlikely to get a look at an NBA team again. Isaiah Thomas had 3 NBA teams give him a 10-day contract last season, but none of those materialized. LiAngelo Ball has not played in an NBA game and hasn't shown any reason why any team not named the Charlotte Hornets will want to sign him.

There is great utility in a self-creating scorer like Carmelo if teams decide they need that. The New York Knicks could use a player like Melo, especially with Obi Toppin expected to miss time. However, the team has been phasing out veteran players so it's unlikely they'll sign the 39-year-old Melo, despite how positive the story might be.

LaMarcus Aldridge has health concerns with his heart, but he proved last season he can still be a rotational player in the NBA. Mac McClung is young and a capable shooter, so he is likely to get another shot as well. We hope every one could get an NBA contract again, such is their talent, but the sad reality is that we'll be lucky to see some of them return.

