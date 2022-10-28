Skip to main content

Caron Butler Reveals How It Was Facing Young LeBron James 3 Straight Years In The Playoffs: "We Showed Him Every Coverage In A Playoff Series."

Caron Butler Reveals How It Was Facing Young LeBron James 3 Straight Years In The Playoffs: "We Showed Him Every Coverage In A Playoff Series."

LeBron James has shown unreal longevity to play 20 NBA seasons in the league and still remains one of the best players on the planet. With James turning 38 years old soon, he has changed his playing style a lot. He still has his athleticism, but it's nowhere close to how athletic he was during the early days of his career.

Apart from that nuclear athleticism during his younger days, LBJ also had the power to carry ordinary teams to the playoffs. Obviously, that's why James is among the players who have the most NBA Finals appearances in their careers.

We can talk all day about James' achievements in the NBA playoffs. For example, he also has the most NBA playoff wins in the history of the league. James' journey of breaking records in the postseason began in the 2006 NBA playoffs when he ended a 7-year playoff drought for the Cavs.

Former NBA Player On Playing Against Young LeBron James

The first three times James qualified for the playoffs, he ended up facing the Washington Wizards each season. Former NBA player Caron Butler, who was part of those Wizards teams, recently revealed his experience of facing a young LBJ three times in a row in the playoffs.

(Starts at 33:00)

"This is when I knew LeBron was special. This all happened in one playoff series, we played them three years in a row in the playoff series, but this is when I knew he was special. We tried to go under on pick and rolls, that didn't work. We tried to go over, try to bully over, we tried to shoot the gaps, we tried to stay connected, we tried to meet him in transition. ... We showed him literally every coverage in the playoffs series and he dissected it. And I was just like he different. That's when I knew I was like as long as he stay available and durable like he's gonna probably shatter just about every record."

As Butler predicted, James has broken a plethora of records in his NBA career so far. The next record that he's on the verge of breaking is surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the top scorer in the history of the NBA. Once he breaks that record, many believe that he will officially reach the GOAT status.

YOU MAY LIKE

Caron Butler Reveals How It Was Facing Young LeBron James 3 Straight Years In The Playoffs: "We Showed Him Every Coverage In A Playoff Series."
NBA Media

Caron Butler Reveals How It Was Facing Young LeBron James 3 Straight Years In The Playoffs: "We Showed Him Every Coverage In A Playoff Series."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry’s MVP Points Per Season: The First And Only Unanimous MVP In NBA History
NBA

Stephen Curry’s MVP Points Per Season: The First And Only Unanimous MVP In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
Larry Bird Wanted To Save His Right Hand For The Lakers And Played Left-Handed Against The Trail Blazers And Still Scored 47 Points
NBA Media

Larry Bird Wanted To Save His Right Hand For The Lakers And Played Left-Handed Against The Trail Blazers And Still Scored 47 Points

By Titan Frey
Klay Thompson Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About 4 Rings Comment To Devin Booker: "Sounds Like I Was Stating Facts"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About 4 Rings Comment To Devin Booker: "Sounds Like I Was Stating Facts"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Only 10 Teams Who Beat The 1996 Chicago Bulls
NBA

The Only 10 Teams Who Beat The 1996 Chicago Bulls

By Titan Frey
"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes
NBA Media

"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Who Threw A Cup At Luka Doncic Has Been Arrested For The Unacceptable Behavior
NBA Media

NBA Fan Who Threw A Cup At Luka Doncic Has Been Arrested For The Unacceptable Behavior

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"

By Aikansh Chaudhary