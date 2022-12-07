Charles Barkley Awfully Mispronounces Jayson Tatum Names While Making A Case For Tatum's MVP Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley once again has forgotten the name of an NBA player, and this time it wasn't some role player that maybe more people wouldn't know. Chuck was praising none other than Jayson Tatum when he mightily failed to pronounce his name, once again starring in a hilarious moment.

This is not the first time we see Chuck doing this, as he once called Eric Bledsoe 'Eric Randolph', and when the season started, he missed a lot of players in an edition of 'Who He Play For.' Chuck is really terrible at names, and that makes him a very entertaining analyst. However, when it comes to a superstar, one would expect him to have more knowledge.

During Tuesday's edition of TNT's Inside the NBA, Barkley praised Tatum for his impressive season, where he's taking the Boston Celtics to post the best record in the league (20-5) alongside Jaylen Brown.

Charles Barkley Awfully Mispronounces Jayson Tatum's Name While Making A Case For Tatum's MVP Season

While making a case for Tatum as the current 2023 NBA MVP Award leading candidate, Chuck mentioned other players that are thriving, too but making it clear that JT is on another level. However, when he tried to close his statement, he made a big mistake and called Tatum a different name.

"The MVP in the league right now - no disrespect to Luka, AD (Anthony Davis) - that boy in Boston right now, he kicking ass and taking names. His name is Jayson Taylor," Barkley said.

This is another sample of how funny Barkley can be, but also that he can forget names very easily. With the performances Tatum is putting up, it's very hard to forget about him, but Chuck isn't like the rest of us. Tatum, Taylor, or whatever, JT is doing a great job, and as things stand right now, he's the clear favorite to win the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

