Charles Barkley isn't happy with the way the NBA handled the most recent Kyrie Irving controversy. The Brooklyn Nets superstar once again found himself in trouble after speaking his mind, with the public blasting him for his activity on social media and the way he handled a terrible situation.

Kyrie shared an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which didn't sit well with many people around the league. Barkley was one of those unhappy with Irving, calling him out for his remarks after the situation blew up.

Irving completed the list of conditions he was given before being reinstated and now he's back on the Nets after many people but players criticized him. This lack of criticism from his peers didn't sit well with Chuck, who blasted Kyrie, Adam Silver and the rest of the players.

Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder

During a recent podcast appearance, Barkley explained why he was so hard on Irving, while also saying that Silver was a little soft with the point guard. He also mentioned players, who did nothing except defend Kyrie when he was in the wrong.

“I went right after Kyrie because what he said was wrong,” said Chuck, via Sportrush. “It was inappropriate. And I went at Adam Silver, who I really like. I said, ‘You should have suspended him a week ago. Adam especially, him being Jewish, to insult your religion, and I’m paying you $40 million a year?” “And I was disappointed in the players for not standing up, saying something. You can’t just get upset when something happens against the Black community if you’re Black.”

Chuck is definitely mad at this, and he made it clear. The former NBA MVP isn't afraid of voicing his opinions no matter who is on the other side. Kyrie has earned a lot of criticism thanks to his antics on and off the court, and many people are getting tired of this. Hopefully, he can continue doing his thing on the court and stay out of trouble for the remainder of his tenure with the Nets.

