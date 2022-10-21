Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On The Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”

Charles Barkley has been extremely critical of the Los Angeles Lakers after their first 2 games of the season. He has openly said that the Lakers suck and that what they have put around LeBron James in the last 2 seasons is embarrassing. It is hard to disagree, as Rob Pelinka has had an absolute nightmare time trying to get the correct fitting players next to LeBron.

Anthony Davis should have been the key to the Lakers' success by now. LeBron will be 38 years old in December and is still expected to lead the Lakers to a championship. Barkley has said that LeBron needs to force Davis to emerge as the No. 1 option for the Lakers, as it isn't fair to expect LeBron to be the driving force of the Lakers.

"I gotta challenge LeBron. He's got to come after AD. He gotta be like 'hey man, I am too old to carry this team. You should be the man'. When the transition from Kareem to Magic. LeBron at this stage, he's the greatest of this generation and the best ever. But at his age, we shouldn't ask a 38-year-old guy to be the best player on your team. In no sport, a guy that age. Especially when you have Anthony Davis. 5 or 6 years ago, I thought Anthony Davis would be the best basketball player in the world. I said this on one of our shows way back when he was still in New Orleans. He's not even mentioned anymore. If we talk about 5 guys in MVP... we don't even talk about Anthony Davis like that anymore. At some point LeBron, it doesn't matter what you do privately. When you're the leader, you have to challenge players on your team. I would love to see LeBron be like, 'hey man, I am past my prime. I am still going to play good basketball.' That's part of being the man, you have to have that responsibility."

Barkley is being very honest and hasn't said anything inaccurate. Anthony Davis was the Lakers' long-term plan after LeBron James, that is why they traded so many future picks and talented players away for him. At this rate, Davis might not be the answer the Lakers thought he'd be by now.

Will Anthony Davis Become The Leader Of The Lakers?

Darvin Ham and LeBron had both said that AD will be the primary option for the Lakers prior to the season. That has reflected on-court with the Lakers trying to run through AD. It hasn't worked as well as everyone expected, but AD has looked good through the opening 2 games.

He almost injured himself after a tough fall against the Clippers, and many expect he may miss a game as a result. Regardless, he should be available for most of the season and be in a position to be the driver of the Lakers' success. Having LeBron James be your secondary star is a privilege, and Davis could have that if he can take that step to be a bonafide No. 1 option.