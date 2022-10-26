Charles Barkley On If Ben Simmons Played In His Era: "Back In My Day, We Had Coaches Who Will Fist Fight You If You Don't Do What They're Telling You To Do And He Would Have Got His A** Kicked A Lot."

The perception of Ben Simmons around the NBA hasn't changed a bit, as the point guard has been heavily criticized for his recent performances with the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard has fouled out in two games during the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, with fans taking every opportunity they get to blast him.

Just when people thought this change of air, and playing with big players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, was what Ben needed, the player has shown that he's still trying to find his rhythm on this new team.

Still, that hasn't stopped criticism, and everybody is waiting for their chance to slam Simmons and his lack of adjustment or improvement during his young tenure in Brooklyn.

Charles Barkley Says Coaches Would Have Punched Ben Simmons If He Played In His Era

During a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast (via Sportskeeda), Chuck discussed the start of the season for Simmons, saying that with the money he's getting this season, he should get better when people tell him to improve his level.

"If somebody is paying me thirty-five million dollars a year, at least they can do is to ask me to get better at my job and instead of accepting the challenge, he says, no, I'm taking my bat and ball and go home. "That to me tells me, he thinks like I'm Ben Simmons, You can't tell me to get better at basketball. Well, yes, we can."

Moreover, Chuck claimed that if Simmons played in his era, coaches would have gotten physical with him and would punch him without thinking twice.

"He's lucky he's playing today. Back in my day, we had coaches who will fist fight you if you don't do what they're telling you to do and he would have got his ass kicked a lot."

Simmons and those around him stated that the player would need some time before recovering his best level. He's just starting the season, but the way he's played in two of them, leaving his team with their best defenders, hasn't sat well with fans.

Chuck wants to see something different from Simmons, but we have to wait to see if the Australian player listens to all the noise and makes the changes he needs to reach the next level.