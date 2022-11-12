Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

Charles Barkley has become one of the most beloved former NBA players out there. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend smoothly transitioned from his NBA career into an analyst, becoming one of the most entertaining right now. Chuck can be found making fun of players struggling to get things going, teams underperforming, and even trolling Shaquille O'Neal on TNT's Inside the NBA. 

Chuck can be on the receiving end of jokes, too, as he's often picked on for his lack of NBA championships. He tried hard in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Houston, but the player was never able to get his ring. In 1993, he had a terrific opportunity, but Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls told otherwise. 

This has been a recurrent joke about Barkley, with Shaquille O'Neal always bragging about his four rings and Kevin Garnett even calling Chuck 'almost a champion,' so you know people really like to go at it with the Chuckster. 

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship

Even though that could be painful for a lot of us, Barkley admits that he's not bothered by that and lives a happy life regardless of the goals he couldn't achieve during his NBA tenure. Talking with Bill Simmons, Chuck had this to say:

"I don't think a championship would do that much for me. It won't make me feel like, well, now my life is complete. Trust me, my life is pretty damn complete. I always tell people, I don't think that anybody could have had a better life than me. I really don't."

Even though he never won a championship, his individual performances were incredible. Chuck was undersized for his position, yet he could make life hard for rivals on both ends of the ball. He won an MVP trophy this way and reached important stages in the playoffs while showing his great level. 

He's considered one of the best power forwards of all time, and he seems to be content with that. It's so easy to focus on the things we don't have and ignore all the blessings we have, and it seems like Charles is the opposite. He has a lovely family, he lives a happy life, and he has a great job with great co-workers and friends, so it's easy to see why he doesn't feel bad about anything. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."

By Orlando Silva
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies

By Orlando Silva
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
NBA Media

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider David Aldridge Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka

By Nico Martinez
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
NBA

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA Fans Speculate After Kyrie Irving Misses His Sixth Straight Game For The Nets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"

By Divij Kulkarni
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reportedly Interpret LeBron James' Tweet As A Sign He's Open To Reunion With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst Explains How Disconnected The Timberwolves Are This Season: "That Spirit They Had When Last Saw Them In Playoffs Is Gone. They Hardly Speak To One Another..."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains How Disconnected The Timberwolves Are This Season: "That Spirit They Had When Last Saw Them In Playoffs Is Gone. They Hardly Speak To One Another..."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Was Caught Lying About Listening To Migos In 2010 When Their First Mixtape Was Released In 2011
NBA Media

LeBron James Was Caught Lying About Listening To Migos In 2010 When Their First Mixtape Was Released In 2011

By Divij Kulkarni
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot At Memphis Grizzlies While Saying They Don't Have A Rivalry With Warriors
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot At Memphis Grizzlies While Saying They Don't Have A Rivalry With Warriors

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant On His Backcourt Ranking With Desmond Bane: "Top Two, Not Two"
NBA Media

Ja Morant On His Backcourt Ranking With Desmond Bane: "Top Two, Not Two"

By Aaron Abhishek