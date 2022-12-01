Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM In The Morning

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM In The Morning

There are many things that can be said about the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. But one thing that can never be doubted about him was his commitment to the game and his supreme competitiveness.

However, even Kobe Bryant once apparently quit on the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2006. We are talking about the infamous Game 7 between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns during the 2006 NBA Playoffs. Bryant and co. were leading the series 3-1 but ultimately lost three straight games and were sent home by Steve Nash and the Suns.

One of the most shocking moments of the series was when the Mamba took only three shots in the second half of Game 7.

Charles Barkley Had To See Kobe Bryant's Wrath After Calling Him Out

Former NBA superstar and current analyst Charles Barkley has gotten into trouble several times for his honest takes on players. Chuck recently revealed that calling out Michael Jordan's ownership style with the Charlotte Hornets led to the friendship between the two being broken.

Now, back in 2006, Chuck apparently called out Kobe for not showing up in Game 7 against the Suns. Following that, Bryant apparently berated Barkley over text messages for hours.

"I went off on him after the game, I said, 'Hey, listen we all big Kobe Bryant fans, but what he did tonight was just total bulls**t.' He wouldn't shoot the ball, he was trying to prove – I think he shot one time in the second half, and it was brutal. He was just trying to prove a point: He didn't have any help.He starts texting me after the game, calling me every freaking name in the book. And this goes on for about three hours, it's like 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning. We work 'til like 1:30, 2, and I said, 'Yo, man, pick up the freaking phone and talk to me!' but he was calling me every name in the book."

Although hearing this story may seem like Barkley and Kobe's relationship was fractured, over the years, the two players found a way to repair it. It was evident from the fact that Barkley revealed Kobe was almost on the verge of signing with Turner Sports before his tragic death.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM In The Morning
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM In The Morning

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"
NBA Media

Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Calls Out Media Because Of The Double Standards Between Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Media Because Of The Double Standards Between Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek
Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Cut Matt Ryan And Open Up A Roster Spot Ahead Of December 15
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Cut Matt Ryan And Open Up A Roster Spot Ahead Of December 15

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Praises Luka Doncic: "He Is Playing At An Extremely High Level And Is Getting Better Every Year"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Praises Luka Doncic: "He Is Playing At An Extremely High Level And Is Getting Better Every Year"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant And More React To Devin Booker's Insane 51-Point Night In 3 Quarters: "20-25 Is F***ing Ridiculous"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And More React To Devin Booker's Insane 51-Point Night In 3 Quarters: "20-25 Is F***ing Ridiculous"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors- Milwaukee Bucks And Miami Heat Are Frontrunners To Acquire Jae Crowder
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks And Miami Heat Are Frontrunners To Acquire Jae Crowder

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: 3 Panic Trades That Could Happen Right Now
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: 3 Panic Trades That Could Happen Right Now

By Lee Tran
Lakers Fans Celebrate After Dominant Win Over Trail Blazers: “How Is LeBron This Good At 38 Years Old?”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate After Dominant Win Over Trail Blazers: “How Is LeBron This Good At 38 Years Old?”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals The Secret To His Success After Dropping 39 Points In Win Over Wizards

By Nico Martinez
lakers blockbuster trades
NBA Trade Rumors

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

By Lee Tran
lebron nba
NBA

Is LeBron James A Top 10 Player In The NBA Right Now: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 1

By Lee Tran
Suns GM Explains Why Devin Booker Deserves To Be The MVP This Season
NBA Media

Suns GM Explains Why Devin Booker Deserves To Be The MVP This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya