Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM In The Morning

There are many things that can be said about the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. But one thing that can never be doubted about him was his commitment to the game and his supreme competitiveness.

However, even Kobe Bryant once apparently quit on the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2006. We are talking about the infamous Game 7 between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns during the 2006 NBA Playoffs. Bryant and co. were leading the series 3-1 but ultimately lost three straight games and were sent home by Steve Nash and the Suns.

One of the most shocking moments of the series was when the Mamba took only three shots in the second half of Game 7.

Charles Barkley Had To See Kobe Bryant's Wrath After Calling Him Out

Former NBA superstar and current analyst Charles Barkley has gotten into trouble several times for his honest takes on players. Chuck recently revealed that calling out Michael Jordan's ownership style with the Charlotte Hornets led to the friendship between the two being broken.

Now, back in 2006, Chuck apparently called out Kobe for not showing up in Game 7 against the Suns. Following that, Bryant apparently berated Barkley over text messages for hours.

"I went off on him after the game, I said, 'Hey, listen we all big Kobe Bryant fans, but what he did tonight was just total bulls**t.' He wouldn't shoot the ball, he was trying to prove – I think he shot one time in the second half, and it was brutal. He was just trying to prove a point: He didn't have any help.He starts texting me after the game, calling me every freaking name in the book. And this goes on for about three hours, it's like 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning. We work 'til like 1:30, 2, and I said, 'Yo, man, pick up the freaking phone and talk to me!' but he was calling me every name in the book."

Although hearing this story may seem like Barkley and Kobe's relationship was fractured, over the years, the two players found a way to repair it. It was evident from the fact that Barkley revealed Kobe was almost on the verge of signing with Turner Sports before his tragic death.

