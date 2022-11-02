Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”

Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”

Charles Barkley and John Stockton both played their best basketball in the late 80s and 90s. The two were among the best players in the league during this era, and have one crucial thing in common with one another. They both lost to Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals, and Stockton managed to do it twice. They are part of a generation of stars that ended their careers ringless because of how good the GOAT was. 

But MJ was in the Eastern Conference, and after his early years in Philadelphia, Charles Barkley was very much in the Western Conference. During his years as a part of the Phoenix Suns and then the Houston Rockets, the Chuckster faced off against Stockton's Utah Jazz team several times. They played one another 41 times during their careers, with Barkley winning 18 times and Stockton winning 23 times. 

That many battles are bound to build some animosity between star players, especially considering that they were also facing off in playoff matchups. As such, Barkley and Stockton both had moments where they weren't the biggest fans of one another. 

Charles Barkley Once Wanted To Break John Stockton's Bones

In 1997 when Charles Barkley was on the Rockets, he got into a heated tiff with Stockton on the court. The two were battling in the playoffs, and things got so heated that Barkley explained later that he was seriously trying to hurt John Stockton. 

"Obviously, the refs not gonna do their jobs. They're gonna let them set moving picks, so I was trying to separate his [Stockton's] shoulder or break a rib. I was serious."

Barkley was very hotheaded and combative in his playing days, so this is hardly surprising to hear coming from Charles. But despite being smaller than other players, Stockton was never one to back down. He was as tough as he was skilled.

This wasn't the first time someone had tested Stockton, opposition players had even gone so far as to step on his face in prior heated battles. So he wasn't new to the feeling of people trying to bully him, he just was never one to take it too seriously. 

And he got the last laugh in the end; the Jazz beat the Rockets and went to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Bulls. Looking back at it, both Stockton and Barkley likely wouldn't be as angry about it all, but it does go to show how intense 90s basketball was. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis Is Questionable For Tonight's Game
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis Is Questionable For Tonight's Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Brooklyn Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons For A Veteran Shooter
NBA Trade Rumors

Brooklyn Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons For A Veteran Shooter

By Orlando Silva
Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video
NBA Media

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?

By Eddie Bitar
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Media

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash
NBA Media

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

By Gautam Varier
Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned

By Gautam Varier
NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon

By Eddie Bitar