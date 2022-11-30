Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley is arguably one of the most loved faces in basketball media. The Round Mound of Rebound enjoyed a Hall Of Fame career and has since been delighting millions on television, for the most part as a part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew. Barkley has always been himself, which is the key to his success, but his ability to be unapologetic and candid about his thoughts and feelings has also landed him in hot water from time to time.

Charles Barkley has recently gotten a lot of backlash for his strong comments about Kyrie Irving in the recent controversy. He was also on the receiving end of some clap backs from stars of the Golden State Warriors following his comments about Klay Thompson. It seems that Barkley's run as an exclusively likable character is slowly coming to an end a little bit, and an old photo of him has now gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

NBA Fans Reacted To Charles Barkley's Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002

In 2002, when he had been retired for 2 years, Barkley was just starting the next chapter of his life. At the time, he did a photoshoot for a magazine cover with Sports Illustrated. The cover showed Chuck in chains, which evoked imagery related to slavery and the like. Stephon Marbury recently tweeted out a picture of it, and it has since gone viral. Safe to say, fans are not amused.

"No one should have to see this." "Was a different time back then.. But at that point even I was like 'WHOA.'" "Bro, Chuck is cooked, what the hell is this?" "Nobody in his circle said 'Aye, Chuck this aint the one brother.'" "The internet is untouchable. This is wild." "I simply cannot believe this man, what the hell." "This is nightmare fuel fr." "What is this?" "Makes you realize how he answers some questions like he does." "Who told him this was a good idea?" "I know he knows this was wrong, man." "Yeah Charles I done lost respect for you." "Charles was always a clown man."

Considering the controversial and horrifying history of slavery in the United States, this cover does seem to have been made in poor taste. While 2002 was a different time, the internet never forgets, and it seems like it's Barkley's turn on the hot seat. He's never been one to shy away from his mistakes though, so if nothing else, Charles will likely address this candidly and honestly, like he always does.

