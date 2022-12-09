Chris Broussard Destroyed Draymond Green For Claiming The Level Of Talent Wasn't Great During Michael Jordan's Era: "David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, They Would Have Destroyed You!"

Draymond Green is one of the most vocal players in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors star is known for his unfiltered takes about the league. Be it the current players or the retired players.

Green recently made an appearance in the recent episode of the 'Throwing Bones' podcast. During the podcast, Green talked about several things, including why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

The Warriors forward explained that winning the 2016 NBA Championship edged James over Jordan in the GOAT debate. But there was another reason that Green believes LBJ is simply better than MJ. Draymond Green thinks that the level of talent was not as good as it is now during Jordan's era.

Considering Green's comments were certainly controversial, he was berated by many fans for saying the difference in the level of talent between the old and current eras of the league. NBA analyst Chris Broussard certainly took offense to it and decided to call the Golden State Warriors forward in a recent episode of 'The Odd Couple' podcast.

“He says talent is better. That’s a weak argument, that’s just saying everything gets better, which is not the case. Draymond, I’m sorry, you couldn’t play center on a regular basis back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Patrick Ewing would have had his way with you. David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, they would have destroyed you! Your boy Kevon Looney would have gotten worked by those dudes! The game was different, don’t tell me it’s better."

Broussard made it pretty clear that the level of talent, even during the older generation, was great. He used the example of the likes of Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, and other NBA legends to disprove Green's claims.

