Skip to main content

Chris Broussard Destroyed Draymond Green For Claiming The Level Of Talent Wasn't Great During Michael Jordan's Era: "David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, They Would Have Destroyed You!"

Chris Broussard Destroyed Draymond Green For Claiming The Level Of Talent Wasn't Great During Michael Jordan's Era: "David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, They Would Have Destroyed You!"

Draymond Green is one of the most vocal players in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors star is known for his unfiltered takes about the league. Be it the current players or the retired players.

Green recently made an appearance in the recent episode of the 'Throwing Bones' podcast. During the podcast, Green talked about several things, including why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

The Warriors forward explained that winning the 2016 NBA Championship edged James over Jordan in the GOAT debate. But there was another reason that Green believes LBJ is simply better than MJ. Draymond Green thinks that the level of talent was not as good as it is now during Jordan's era.

NBA Analyst Blasts Draymond Green For His Comments About Old Era Of The NBA

Considering Green's comments were certainly controversial, he was berated by many fans for saying the difference in the level of talent between the old and current eras of the league. NBA analyst Chris Broussard certainly took offense to it and decided to call the Golden State Warriors forward in a recent episode of 'The Odd Couple' podcast.

(Starts at 7:15)

“He says talent is better. That’s a weak argument, that’s just saying everything gets better, which is not the case. Draymond, I’m sorry, you couldn’t play center on a regular basis back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Patrick Ewing would have had his way with you. David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, they would have destroyed you! Your boy Kevon Looney would have gotten worked by those dudes! The game was different, don’t tell me it’s better."

Broussard made it pretty clear that the level of talent, even during the older generation, was great. He used the example of the likes of Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, and other NBA legends to disprove Green's claims.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Broussard Destroyed Draymond Green For Claiming The Level Of Talent Wasn't Great During Michael Jordan's Era: "David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, They Would Have Destroyed You!"
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Destroyed Draymond Green For Claiming The Level Of Talent Wasn't Great During Michael Jordan's Era: "David Robinson, Shaq, Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, They Would Have Destroyed You!"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights
NBA Media

Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights

By Orlando Silva
High School Coach Reveals How Larry Bird Was Really Slow But Improved Every Day And Became The Leader And Best Player On The Team
NBA Media

High School Coach Reveals How Larry Bird Was Really Slow But Improved Every Day And Became The Leader And Best Player On The Team

By Aaron Abhishek
74 NBA Players Are Eligible To Be Traded On December 15
NBA Media

74 NBA Players Are Eligible To Be Traded On December 15

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Reveals He Would Like To Have A Meal With Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Reveals He Would Like To Have A Meal With Michael Jordan

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Blast Stephen Curry's All-Time Starting 5: "This Is One Of The Worst All-Time Starting Lineups I’ve Ever Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Stephen Curry's All-Time Starting 5: "This Is One Of The Worst All-Time Starting Lineups I’ve Ever Seen"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Are Waiting For Their Phone To Ring, Rather Than To Call"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Are Waiting For Their Phone To Ring, Rather Than To Call"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers

By Aaron Abhishek
Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Once Inspired Michael Jordan To Become The GOAT
NBA Media

Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Once Inspired Michael Jordan To Become The GOAT

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"
NBA Media

Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Carmelo Anthony And DeMarcus Cousins Lead The List Of The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony And DeMarcus Cousins Lead The List Of The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
NBA Media

Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Savagely Roasts Fan Who DM'd Him After Losing His Bet On Final Play

By Nico Martinez
Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed
NBA Media

Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed

By Ishaan Bhattacharya