CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”

For New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum, the Golden State Warriors are still the team to beat as the 2022-23 season approaches.

This comes as a warning gong to other teams in the league even as the defending champions are sorting out some of the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fiasco that’s put them in a state of turmoil over the last few days.

The dustup between the two has been a headline generator in basketball news sections across the world, but McCollum’s statement still holds true.

Talking on The CJ McCollum Show, the Pelicans' guard felt the Warriors were still the more dominant unit. It was pretty much clear that McCollum regarded the Stephen Curry-led side as a cut above the rest.

“I think it’s Golden State and the rest of us. There’s a lot of teams that have talent. But they are the only proven team.”

That he felt the side was bonafide winners comes from personal experience. McCollum was part of the Portland Trail Blazers who were pipped by Golden State in the 2016 playoffs in their second-round skirmish. In 2019, they were swept by the Warriors after making it all the way to the Western Conference finals.

The New Orleans Pelicans And CJ McCollum Will Look To Have A Solid Season

Despite the initial struggle, the Pelicans made the postseason last year and much of the success comes from McCollum who played his part in the team’s run sans Zion Williamson. They finished 36-36 in the regular season but were eventually trounced by the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

McCollum averaged 22.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 62 games in 2021-22. This time around, he will share the floor with Williamson and the reliable Brandon Ingram to make a serious case for the playoffs.

The side has already had a good start to their preseason winning three of their four games played so far. They beat the Chicago Bulls. Detroit Pistons, and the San Antonio Spurs, but lost to the heat. They will play the Atlanta Hawks in their final preseason clash before taking on the Brooklyn Nets in their campaign opener.

By Aaron Abhishek
