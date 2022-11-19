Credit: Fadeaway World

The Kyrie Irving controversy appears to be coming to an end, as the player could be making his return to the court this Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. This situation has been one of the hottest topics in the league for the last couple of weeks, and not even its possible resolution has stopped people from talking about it.

While the Brooklyn Nets have expressed their excitement to have Kyrie back, as they need their entire roster ready to go, other people keep expressing their opinion on this controversial situation.

One of them is coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has sided with Kyrie in this situation. Coach K managed Kyrie on Duke and Team USA, achieving big things together when they joined forces, including the gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski Reveals His Position On The Kyrie Irving Controversy

Now that Kyrie is under fire for his activity on social media and refusal to apologize for sharing a movie full of antisemitism, he found support in the people who helped him win, including LeBron James and now Coach K. The legendary Duke coach reveals his opinion on this, supporting his former player.

"I love Kyrie. I have a great relationship with him. He's really smart and really talented, and as a result of having this exposure, his own shoe, which now, Nike has stopped their relationship, it's a different world. It's tough, unless you're with a person all the time, to see how all that has influenced. But with me, I love him. I'm in his corner and I'm here to help him if he feels like I can help him."

Coach K has always made a big impact on his players, and we're pretty sure Kyrie wasn't an exception. After coaching him at Duke before Irving became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, they teamed up again in the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the aforementioned 2016 Summer Olympics. They knew how to win together, and Krzyzewski could help Kyrie win people over again after another controversy.

