Skip to main content

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors throughout his career in the NBA. Dray has helped the Dubs in winning four NBA Championships over the last eight seasons.

Obviously, Green's biggest contribution to the team is never reflected in the box score. It's his ability to lead the team when it matters the most. Green has been able to do that thanks to being a vocal person both on and off the court.

But Dray sometimes has the tendency to get out of control. The most recent example of it was when Green got into a fight with the Warriors rising star Jordan Poole.

Since the incident happened yesterday, Green has been constantly berated by NBA fans and the media. To make things worse, the video of Green punching Poole also surfaced on the internet recently.

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green's Actions

When most of the NBA community has stood against Green for punching Poole, NBA analyst Colin Cowherd has decided to support the 4x NBA champion. In a recent video, Cowherd explained how championship winning teams always need a guy who can poke the rest of the team when required.

(Starts at 1:00):

"After you win championships, you need Draymond Green to bark at the established stars and Steve Kerr, and to challenge the future stars, Jordan Poole. Kobe was unrelenting. After championships, during championships. Michael Jordan punched teammates.You got to have somebody, when you win a championship, to poke you. Dennis Rodman did it for the Bulls, Udonis Haslem has done it for Miami. Draymond Green knows exactly what he is. He's the tough guy, he's the barker, he's the communicator, he's the villain. Offensively, he's often a catalyst. The Warriors, for the occasional misstep of Draymond, and I don't classify this as that, they know the value of him."

Cowherd believes teams such as the Golden State Warriors, which have won multiple NBA Championships, need someone to keep challenging the crucial players in the team. For the Warriors, Green has always been that man and he will most likely continue to be that person as long as he plays for the Dubs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create The Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Referees Will Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."
NBA Media

NBA Referees Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”

By Orlando Silva