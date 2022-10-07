Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors throughout his career in the NBA. Dray has helped the Dubs in winning four NBA Championships over the last eight seasons.

Obviously, Green's biggest contribution to the team is never reflected in the box score. It's his ability to lead the team when it matters the most. Green has been able to do that thanks to being a vocal person both on and off the court.

But Dray sometimes has the tendency to get out of control. The most recent example of it was when Green got into a fight with the Warriors rising star Jordan Poole.

Since the incident happened yesterday, Green has been constantly berated by NBA fans and the media. To make things worse, the video of Green punching Poole also surfaced on the internet recently.

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green's Actions

When most of the NBA community has stood against Green for punching Poole, NBA analyst Colin Cowherd has decided to support the 4x NBA champion. In a recent video, Cowherd explained how championship winning teams always need a guy who can poke the rest of the team when required.

(Starts at 1:00):

"After you win championships, you need Draymond Green to bark at the established stars and Steve Kerr, and to challenge the future stars, Jordan Poole. Kobe was unrelenting. After championships, during championships. Michael Jordan punched teammates.You got to have somebody, when you win a championship, to poke you. Dennis Rodman did it for the Bulls, Udonis Haslem has done it for Miami. Draymond Green knows exactly what he is. He's the tough guy, he's the barker, he's the communicator, he's the villain. Offensively, he's often a catalyst. The Warriors, for the occasional misstep of Draymond, and I don't classify this as that, they know the value of him."

Cowherd believes teams such as the Golden State Warriors, which have won multiple NBA Championships, need someone to keep challenging the crucial players in the team. For the Warriors, Green has always been that man and he will most likely continue to be that person as long as he plays for the Dubs.