Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis

Colin Cowherd has urged the Los Angeles Lakers to trade Anthony Davis after a couple of good performances from the former No. 1 overall pick. Davis' 2022-23 season didn't look that promising, but now, he's playing like his best version, and the Lakers could cash in on that.

Anthony Davis is playing at a great level with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading this sort of resurgence from the Purple and Gold. The Lakers are trying to reach that .500 mark, and with AD leading the way, that looks like a very likely possibility.

Just after he was mentioned among the Lakers' potential trade pieces, the big man started playing like the player he was in New Orleans and during his first season with the Lakers, when he won the 2020 NBA championship in the infamous Orlando bubble.

Colin Cowherd Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis

After this change of events, the Brow is getting attention from around the league, and this could lead the Lakers to make a trade involving him. The Fox Sports analyst recently shared this idea, saying that this is the right moment for the Lakers to ship their star and see what they can get in return.

Seeing how great he's performed over the past couple of games, even when the Lakers lost some of them, Cowherd thinks the team is in a good position to make a move involving AD.

"This is precisely the time that you trade him. It's the perfect storm. LeBron is out so Anthony Davis is getting tons of touches. The Lakers just faced a stretch of weak teams, the Nets, the Pistons, the Spurs... Anthony Davis has really worked as hard as he's ever worked, but the numbers don't lie. He peaked at 24 because of the bubble, he had a great bubble for a couple of weeks. In the end, ask yourself a couple of questions: are the Lakers close to a championship team? No. They need like three more B+ guys, they gotta get more dudes, and ask yourself a second question: will Anthony Davis remain healthy the rest of the year? He was hurt last night again, so, you know the answer to that."

The Lakers have been linked with a couple of moves in recent days, including the well-known package of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, a new one involving Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee, as well as one move with the Orlando Magic that could help them too.

This team needs to make some moves before it's too late to save the season, and now Russell Westbrook isn't mentioned in trade rumors. Anthony Davis could be dealt soon, but we don't know where he'll go next.

