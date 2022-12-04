Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard was mind-blown by Anfernee Simon's explosive display to help the Portland Trail Blazers pip the Utah Jazz 116-111.

The 23-year-old point guard stacked up 45 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Blazers held on despite some rearguard action by Utah. He was ably assisted by Jerami Grant (33 points and 5 assists), and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 14 boards, and 4 assists).

Lillard, who has been sitting out due to a calf strain was ecstatic with Simmons' performance. Taking to Twitter after the win, the guard had an epic reaction.

Speaking after his incredible outing, Simons shed light on what was running into his mind ahead of the game.

“Just set the tone early by being aggressive and letting my teammates know that I’m here with them and we gonna come out here and get a win,” Simons said. “That’s my mindset coming into the game.”

“I feel great. We needed this one,” he said. “We needed a good feeling coming out of the road trip and I’m glad we got it.”

With Lillard injured, the onus was on a young Simons to deliver, and he did when the team needed him the most. He's been on a good run this season averaging 28.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Maybe it did help that he shaped his game after Lillard.

When Will Damian Lillard Return From His Calf Injury?

There's good news over the horizon as it was reported that Damian Lillard was targeting a return against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The update came from TNT's Chris Haynes.

There's been no form slump that was observed so far this season. He averages 26.3 points and seven assists at the time of writing. While Portland suffered a string of defeats in his absence, he has been vocal about the team's championship aspirations.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, he believes his team had what it takes to win a title.

"I think we can be a championship team. We’ve got a good mix of veterans with experience and young talented guys. Right now in the league, that’s who you’re seeing are the most successful teams. It’s no longer look at this super team over here. It’s who’s got the talent, who can get up and down and score, who’s fearless, who defends, who has experience and leadership? It’s all of those things that give you a shot to be one of those final teams. You’re seeing it across the league, and I think we fall into that category."

The win puts the side 12-11 and is placed ninth in the West. Prior to the Jazz drubbing, they lost to the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Lillard's return will further boost the side's chances of climbing up the ladder and he will hope to start the surge with a win against Indiana.

