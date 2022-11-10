Danny Green Reveals He Never Heard Of NBA YoungBoy Until His Teammates Start Playing Him All Day Long

Danny Green Reveals He Never Heard Of NBA YoungBoy Until His Teammates Started Playing Him All Day Long

Credit: Fadeaway World

They say you start getting old when you can't keep up with the most recent trends and don't know the new artists. That's what's happening to Danny Green, apparently, as he had no idea of the existence of one of the hottest rappers out there right now.

It was a good thing that he landed in Memphis for a variety of reasons, but learning about NBA YoungBoy can be added to that list. The 3x NBA champion has been making headlines recently, especially after he called out the Los Angeles Lakers front office for assembling a bad team around LeBron James.

Green was a part of that team that won the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble, and he feels LeBron has been done wrong by the team officials, especially in the past two seasons.

Danny Green Reveals He Never Heard Of NBA YoungBoy Until His Teammates Started Playing Him All Day Long

Outside of controversy, Green stays doing his thing, sharing his opinion on NBA-related stuff on his podcast, trying to bring some wisdom to the people who listen to him. Moreover, he also shares some details about his personal life, surprising listeners with his recent confessions.

He's a veteran and, as stated before, doesn't have the same taste in music as his younger teammates in Memphis. Well, Green has revealed that it wasn't until he joined the Grizzlies that he learned about NBA YoungBoy, one of the best rappers in the industry in recent times.

Talking with Harrison Ford on his 'Inside the Green Room' show, Green revealed he started learning about YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden after he landed in Memphis.

“Coming here it made me realize why he’s number one… All they do is listen to YoungBoy all day. From morning, to night, from shoot around, to the game, it’s NBA YoungBoy”

YoungBoy has been making headlines recently, too, even with NBA players. Zion Williamson named him his favorite rapper, so you know how good he is. However, YoungBoy recently starred in some controversy when he called out Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray for allegedly kicking his son out of the car.

He's making noise for good and bad in the NBA, and we hope he continues to be mentioned when people talk about good things. Green has found out why YoungBoy is No. 1, and the rapper surely hopes to keep things that way for a long time.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.