Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers marked their third consecutive defeat to start the 2022-23 season. They are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference with teams like the Houston Rockets and don't even benefit from their low position, as the New Orleans Pelicans will get their pick if it's higher overall than the Pels pick itself.

Coach Darvin Ham benched Russell Westbrook for a large chunk of the game and the Lakers looked incredibly promising offensively. Ham's decision to bring Westbrook back on at the end of the game led to the Lakers losing their lead over the Blazers and losing the game. Coach Ham justified the decision by claiming he needed an athletic defender like Russ but also said that he doesn't care about players being in their feelings. 

Even if Westbrook was subbed on in clutch time, he did miss most of the fourth quarter on the bench. For a former league MVP, that has to be a tough pill to swallow. But after Westbrook caused the game to slip away, Ham was probably feeling vindicated in keeping Russ out and regretting subbing him back on.

Did Darvin Ham Need Westbrook On The Floor?

When Ham says that he needed Russ's defense, he isn't lying. The only positive of the Lakers' season so far has been their defense and Russ especially has taken a step in the right direction on that front. The other guards on the Lakers don't match the athletic ability of Russ, so using him to cover open spaces on the court is a great defensive scheme that he would have been too proud to commit to last season or prior to that.

This relationship between the Lakers and Westbrook seems to be doing a lot of harm to everyone. The Lakers are 0-3 and looking set to miss the playoffs for a second year, Westbrook's reputation in the league might be irreversibly damaged, and the fans are watching the twilight of LeBron James' career on a team that can't even be above .500. Trading Russ away might be the best course of action for everyone. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
NBA Media

Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"
NBA Media

Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Angry Lakers Fan Goes Off On Russell Westbrook In Epic Rant: "What Made You Think You're Gonna Hit The Middie Now? What Made Coach Ham Think You're Gonna Come Play Defense When We Need You Now?"
NBA Media

Angry Lakers Fan Goes Off On Russell Westbrook In Epic Rant: "What Made You Think You're Gonna Hit The Middie Now? What Made Coach Ham Think You're Gonna Come Play Defense When We Need You Now?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Are Set To Have The First $200M+ Payroll Next Season With $217 Million
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have Paid Over $756M In Player Salaries Since The 2017-18 Season

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Announcer Trolls LeBron James After He Throws Up The Worst Airball Of His 20-Year Career: "It Didn't Even Draw Net!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
NBA Media

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Three-Pointer Vs. Trail Blazers

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Goes Viral For Hitting The Side Of The Backboard After Being Left Open For Corner Three: "No Way lakers Getting Disrespected Like That."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"

By Orlando Silva