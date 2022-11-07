Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

Anthony Davis has had a decent start to the new season as he is averaging 22.5 points to go with 11.1 rebounds per game, but a worrying trend is starting to emerge with the big man. AD is getting off to good starts in games as he has had some pretty good first halves, but he tends to go missing in the second.

A look at the numbers reveals that there is a drastic drop-off, as AD is averaging 14 points in the first half this season and just 8 in the second. He is just not as aggressive in the second half, as the shot attempts drop from 10 to 6.

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense

The disparity was even higher against the Cavaliers in their last game, as Davis had 17 points by half-time, but he only had 2 points the rest of the way. LeBron James stated that Davis needs more touches and head coach Darvin Ham said after the game that Davis has been given the freedom to call his own number.

"Darvin Ham said the team has to "slow down, be organized and get what you want," and didn't do that enough in the second half. Says the Lakers have plays to feature AD, and AD also has his blessing to call his own number if he's not being involved."

This talk about AD having to be featured has really been going on for a few years at this point. The Lakers need him to be aggressive and he just hasn't been able to do it. Maybe it's the injuries or the fact that he is expending too much energy on defense and isn't able to get the job done on offense because of fatigue,

Whatever the case may be, the Lakers aren't going to achieve anything this season if Davis continues to be a no-show in the second half of games. This latest loss dropped them to 2-7 in what has been a woeful start to the campaign and Russell Westbrook made some interesting comments after the game as well. Things are not looking good right now and it is going to take a special effort to turn things around.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
NBA Media

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

By Gautam Varier
Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane
NBA Media

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade For Kyrie Irving: "I’d Take That Trade Easily."
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade For Kyrie Irving: "I’d Take That Trade Easily."

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership..."
NBA Media

Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update
NBA Media

Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture

By Ishaan Bhattacharya