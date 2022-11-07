Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has had a decent start to the new season as he is averaging 22.5 points to go with 11.1 rebounds per game, but a worrying trend is starting to emerge with the big man. AD is getting off to good starts in games as he has had some pretty good first halves, but he tends to go missing in the second.

A look at the numbers reveals that there is a drastic drop-off, as AD is averaging 14 points in the first half this season and just 8 in the second. He is just not as aggressive in the second half, as the shot attempts drop from 10 to 6.

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense

The disparity was even higher against the Cavaliers in their last game, as Davis had 17 points by half-time, but he only had 2 points the rest of the way. LeBron James stated that Davis needs more touches and head coach Darvin Ham said after the game that Davis has been given the freedom to call his own number.

"Darvin Ham said the team has to "slow down, be organized and get what you want," and didn't do that enough in the second half. Says the Lakers have plays to feature AD, and AD also has his blessing to call his own number if he's not being involved."

This talk about AD having to be featured has really been going on for a few years at this point. The Lakers need him to be aggressive and he just hasn't been able to do it. Maybe it's the injuries or the fact that he is expending too much energy on defense and isn't able to get the job done on offense because of fatigue,

Whatever the case may be, the Lakers aren't going to achieve anything this season if Davis continues to be a no-show in the second half of games. This latest loss dropped them to 2-7 in what has been a woeful start to the campaign and Russell Westbrook made some interesting comments after the game as well. Things are not looking good right now and it is going to take a special effort to turn things around.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.