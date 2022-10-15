Darvin Ham Reveals Russell Westbrook Was Open To Coming Off The Bench For Lakers: "He Totally Understood... Looked Me In My Eye And Told Me 'Yeah, Coach, Whatever You Need Me To Do.'"

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is without a doubt one of the greatest point guards to ever play in the NBA. He won the MVP award at the end of his 2016-17 season and was also the starting PG on an NBA Finals team.

Despite the fact that he has consistently been a starter over the course of his career, Russell Westbrook was recently deployed as a sixth man by the Los Angeles Lakers. A recent report by Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared Darvin Ham's comments about Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, where Ham claimed the point guard was receptive to this role change.

After evaluating their lineups and rotation in training camp and the preseason, sources say the Lakers determined in recent days that it would be best to stagger James and Westbrook. It was something the Lakers considered doing last season, but former head coach Frank Vogel was reluctant because he feared Westbrook wouldn’t respond well to coming off the bench. But Ham’s connection with Westbrook made a bench role an easier pitch. The Lakers had already discussed the possibility over the summer during the offseason meetings between Ham, Pelinka and Westbrook. Ham said Westbrook was receptive to the change when the head coach approached him about it on Thursday. “It’s something we’ve touched on, you know, during the summer here and there,” Ham said before Friday’s game. “And you know, (Westbrook) has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, ‘Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.’”

There is no doubt that some players of Russell Westbrook's caliber would have been unreceptive to such a role switch due to what they have accomplished during their careers. However, it is clear that Russell Westbrook is a professional, and is willing to do whatever the team asks of him.

Could Russell Westbrook Become The Sixth Man Of The Year?

There is a chance that Russell Westbrook could have a bounceback season coming off the bench, as being the primary ballhandler with a bench unit could put him in his comfort zone. We have seen Russell Westbrook be an insanely good player when dominating the ball, and perhaps something similar can happen when he is given control of the Lakers' bench.

Hopefully, we see Russell Westbrook have a good year, whether it be with the Los Angeles Lakers or otherwise. He is still a good player that can contribute to winning, and we'll see how he does in the future.