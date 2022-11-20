Darvin Ham Reveals The Savage Message Anthony Davis Wrote On The Team Whiteboard Before The Season

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in a while, the Los Angeles Lakers are seeing glimpses of the old Anthony Davis. He had a mixed start to the season that was characterized by good first halves which were followed by disappearing acts in the second, which was a cause of frustration for everyone.

Now, however, with LeBron James being out due to an injury, Davis was required to carry more of the load and he has done just that. He followed up a 37-point outing against the Nets with 38 against the Pistons to register back-to-back 30-point games for the first time since February.

Darvin Ham Reveals The Savage Message Anthony Davis Wrote On The Team Whiteboard

Fans are delighted with what they are seeing from the star big man, as they know that this version of AD is what the team needs. It would appear Davis is well aware of that too, with head coach Darvin Ham revealing a savage message AD wrote on their whiteboard before the season.

(starts at 6:25 mark):

“He’s definitely getting stronger, the back is getting stronger. He’s getting more forceful in terms of pushing the issue in terms of being that threat, that initial threat. He’s been playing very, very well in my opinion. He wants that. It’s funny because he came into my office before the season even started and just put on my little dry-erase board ‘2022-23: throw the ball to AD.’ That’s what he wrote on the board so we’re gonna hold him to that.

The fact that he wrote this but still had those no-shows in the second halves of games is what makes it so frustrating. The only way that the Lakers are going to have any kind of success this season is if Davis stays this aggressive and we have seen it work in these last two games.

They also need to make some moves to improve this roster but one player who they won't be chasing is Kyrie Irving. NBA insider Chris Haynes stated that the Lakers have no interest in the star guard now, after considering a move for him in the offseason.

