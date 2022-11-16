Dave Portnoy Explains Why He Is LeBron James' No. 1 Hater In The World

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is currently in the 20th season of his amazing NBA career, and even being on the cusp of turning 38 years old, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. Thanks to James' extended prime, he has given fans a plethora of memorable moments in his career.

While millions love LeBron, there are several who hate him as well. Obviously, since James has been in the league for so many years, he has destroyed many teams, whether in the regular season or the playoffs.

Some people tend to hold a grudge for it against players, and the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, is certainly someone who has held a grudge against James for a long time.

Barstool Sports Founder Gets Honest After Why He Hates LeBron James

When people talk about LeBron James' biggest hater, they think of NBA analyst Skip Bayless. Skip has essentially made his career out of hating on James and giving some ridiculous takes over the years.

But in a recent episode of Patrick Beverley's podcast, Dave Portnoy explained that he is LeBron's number one hater. In fact, he explained the origin story of where his hate began for the King.

(Starts at 1:33)

"I'm the number one LeBron hater in the world. I'm the league leader, like I think I wrote in like 2014-ish, '27 reasons why I think LeBron James is the Antichrist.' That was like a literal article that I published. ... I was at when one of the years that the Cavs beat the Celtics and I'm a Celtics guy. ... In Game 7, I was sitting on the floor, I moved a little bit to the center but I was in the corner and after LeBron beat the Celtics, 10 security guys rushed in front of me like, 'Can't say anything to LeBron.' My hatred for him is well-known, long, and documented."

It seems that Portnoy hates James from the bottom of his heart. Despite that, during the podcast, he still admitted that James is one of the top 10 players to ever play in the NBA.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.