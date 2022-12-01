Skip to main content

De'Aaron Fox Gets Real On Living In Sacramento Vs. Los Angeles And Miami

De'Aaron Fox

In Sacramento, California, the Kings are playing some good basketball for the first time in years. With a 10-9 record overall, Sac-Town is far from perfect, but their core with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and rookie forward Keegan Murray is proving to be one worth investing in.

For a star like De'Aaron, his services as a lighting fast playmaker/scorer would complement any team in the league. Yet, he remains loyal to the Kings, who are undoubtedly one of the smallest market teams in the NBA.

For most players, playing for the Kings isn't something particularly desirable. But Fox has found a way to make the most of his run with the franchise.

De'Aaron Fox Speaks Honestly On Living In Small Market City

Fox isn't up for free agency anytime soon, but it didn't stop Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer from questioning what he likes so much about his current situation.

Fox has his own acre-plus of solitude far closer to the facility, where he and his wife, Recee, are expecting their first child, a boy, in February. Sacramento is the only city they have ever known in this roundball universe. They have always felt a cohesion with these sleepier streets. “It’s not L.A., Miami. But we don’t do those things anyway,” Fox said. The couple doesn’t drink, not even a drop of red at the wineries over the summer. He prefers his late nights poring over video games.

Veteran big man Domantas Sabonis hasn't been in Sacramento nearly as long, but he echoed similar sentiments towards the city.

Sabonis has planted his flag here, actively sewing the Kings’ new tradition of triumph while making a home in wine country, just a short trip from wife Shashana’s family in Los Angeles. They are building their own household, nursing a newborn who came into their lives in March. He returns to Napa following games, that purple beam glowing in Sabonis’ rearview for almost an hour. “It’s awesome to get home and just …” — here, he exhaled — “... relax your brain. There’s so much basketball in the NBA. It’s such a long season, film, coaches, training staff, here all day. When you get home, you just want to take your mind off things. I’ve realized that time means a lot.”

The Kings are still from contending for a title, but they are closer than they have been in quite a long time. With one or two good moves, this team could be the next rising beast in the West.

For now, the fans are just enjoying the show as De'Aaron ushers in unprecedented success.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Gets Real On Living In Sacramento Vs. Los Angeles And Miami

By Nico Martinez
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Devin Booker Reacts To His Growing Number Of Haters: "There’s People That Hate On LeBron James And Stephen Curry..."

By Nico Martinez
Bam Adebayo
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo Had To Confront Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Over Offensive Role

By Nico Martinez
Mitchell Robinson
NBA Media

New York Big Man Mitchell Robinson Questions His Role On The Knicks In Brutally Honest Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Lonnie Walker IV
NBA Media

Lonnie Walker IV Breaks His Silence On His Future With The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Will Reportedly Miss More Games For Nets After Latest Injury News

By Nico Martinez
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Former Kings Point Guard Reveals What Makes Tyrese Haliburton So Special

By Nico Martinez
Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV
NBA Media

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
lebron nba
NBA

Is LeBron James A Top 10 Player In The NBA Right Now: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 1

By Lee Tran
"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies
NBA Media

"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Drops Major Truth Bomb On Luka Doncic's MVP Campaign

By Nico Martinez
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency
NBA Media

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency

By Orlando Silva
Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits
NBA Media

Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits

By Orlando Silva
Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account
NBA Media

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

By Orlando Silva
Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade
NBA Media

Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade

By Divij Kulkarni