De'Aaron Fox Gets Real On Living In Sacramento Vs. Los Angeles And Miami

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

In Sacramento, California, the Kings are playing some good basketball for the first time in years. With a 10-9 record overall, Sac-Town is far from perfect, but their core with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and rookie forward Keegan Murray is proving to be one worth investing in.

For a star like De'Aaron, his services as a lighting fast playmaker/scorer would complement any team in the league. Yet, he remains loyal to the Kings, who are undoubtedly one of the smallest market teams in the NBA.

For most players, playing for the Kings isn't something particularly desirable. But Fox has found a way to make the most of his run with the franchise.

De'Aaron Fox Speaks Honestly On Living In Small Market City

Fox isn't up for free agency anytime soon, but it didn't stop Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer from questioning what he likes so much about his current situation.

Fox has his own acre-plus of solitude far closer to the facility, where he and his wife, Recee, are expecting their first child, a boy, in February. Sacramento is the only city they have ever known in this roundball universe. They have always felt a cohesion with these sleepier streets. “It’s not L.A., Miami. But we don’t do those things anyway,” Fox said. The couple doesn’t drink, not even a drop of red at the wineries over the summer. He prefers his late nights poring over video games.

Veteran big man Domantas Sabonis hasn't been in Sacramento nearly as long, but he echoed similar sentiments towards the city.

Sabonis has planted his flag here, actively sewing the Kings’ new tradition of triumph while making a home in wine country, just a short trip from wife Shashana’s family in Los Angeles. They are building their own household, nursing a newborn who came into their lives in March. He returns to Napa following games, that purple beam glowing in Sabonis’ rearview for almost an hour. “It’s awesome to get home and just …” — here, he exhaled — “... relax your brain. There’s so much basketball in the NBA. It’s such a long season, film, coaches, training staff, here all day. When you get home, you just want to take your mind off things. I’ve realized that time means a lot.”

The Kings are still from contending for a title, but they are closer than they have been in quite a long time. With one or two good moves, this team could be the next rising beast in the West.

For now, the fans are just enjoying the show as De'Aaron ushers in unprecedented success.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.