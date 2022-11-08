De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors saved themselves a lot of ridicule by pulling out a fantastic comeback win against the Sacramento Kings behind Stephen Curry's explosive 47-point night. The Kings looked in control for most of the game until Curry got hot in the second half and wrestled control back to the Warriors.

The Kings had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but Domantas Sabonis' attempt was thwarted by a very aggressive closeout from Klay Thompson. Under most circumstances, that sort of a closeout would lead to a foul, but the referees bit their whistle and the game ended with the Kings losing.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox wasn't happy about this, reposting a video that asked whether the final shot should've been a foul with the caption 'LMFAO'.

NBA Officials will most likely release a 2-minute later report later and say that a foul should've been called on Thompson here, as there was absolutely no space for Sabonis to land after that attempt. Instead of getting OT where the Kings could've stolen the game, the team fell to their 6th loss of the season.

What's Next For The Sacramento Kings?

This loss will sting the Kings but their season hasn't been off to a great start. A 3-6 record isn't the best for a team with playoff hopes. The NBA season is very long so the Kings have plenty of time to work on improving that record. Leaving last night with a 4-5 record and a win over the defending champions might have been the morale boost the team needed. If it doesn't work out, the Kings are well-placed for the race to land Victor Wembanyama.

The Kings face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Those are 2 challenging matchups but the Kings will hope that the Fox-Sabonis tandem with the likes of Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Malik Monk can start a winning streak sooner rather than later.

