Skip to main content

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

The Phoenix Suns are a team that many have discounted a little ahead of the upcoming NBA season. Despite being the highest-seeded team last season and in the NBA Finals the season before, many aren't expecting the Suns to replicate their success. A large part of this has been thanks to their embarrassing Game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks and the aftermath of that. 

One of the big stories following that implosion by the Suns was Deandre Ayton falling out with Head Coach Monty Williams. The man the Suns picked No. 1 overall in a draft, including Luka Doncic and Trae Young, seemed to be on the outs with the organization. The offseason was filled with speculation that he would leave until he signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, which the Suns matched to keep him with the team. 

And things hadn't gotten better from that point onwards. Not only did Ayton appear unenthusiastic at media day, but he had also earlier revealed that he hadn't spoken to Williams since the loss. 

"I haven't spoken to Monty. No, I haven't spoken to him at all. Ever since the game."

That was an ominous sign for the Suns, who are also on the verge of losing a key role player in Jae Crowder. However, things seem to have taken a turn for the better. 

Deandre Ayton Explained That Things Are Normal Between Him And Head Coach Monty Williams

Players fall out with other players and coaches in the NBA, it is a story as old as time in the league. And while that can become an issue for teams, the best ones find a way to figure things out. And from what Deandre Ayton recently told the Arizona Republic, they seem to have sorted it out. 

“I mean, we talk, man,” Ayton said, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. “At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.”

Fans of the Suns will breathe a huge sigh of relief after hearing this news, they could do without internal issues moving forward this season. The Clippers are healthy once more, the Pelicans have Zion back, and the Timberwolves have strengthened, meaning the Eastern Conference will be a bloodbath again. The Suns need Ayton to be on his A-game if they want to reclaim the first seed in 2022-23.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."
NBA Media

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy
NBA Media

Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy

By Divij Kulkarni
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11

By Nick Mac
After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career
NBA Media

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career

By Titan Frey
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century

By Eddie Bitar
Bronny James Signs An NIL Deal With Nike
NBA Media

Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains Why He Lied About Spending $155,000 On A $55,000 Bike: "I Want You To Look Good Jesse, You Know I Love You."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains Why He Lied About Spending $155,000 On A $55,000 Bike: "I Want You To Look Good Jesse, You Know I Love You."

By Divij Kulkarni
Phil Jackson Revealed That His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment Was When He Stole The Ball From Karl Malone And Scored The Game-Winner In The 1998 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Revealed That His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment Was When He Stole The Ball From Karl Malone And Scored The Game-Winner In The 1998 NBA Finals

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Debate Which Of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Would Be The Alpha If They Were On The Same Team: "If We're Talking Alpha, It's Kobe."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Debate Which Of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Would Be The Alpha If They Were On The Same Team: "If We're Talking Alpha, It's Kobe."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Like How Austin Reaves Cooked Stephen Curry With A Smart Trick: "He Is Our X Factor This Season"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Like How Austin Reaves Cooked Stephen Curry With A Smart Trick: "He Is Our X Factor This Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Shares His Emotional Wish About Kobe Bryant: "If I Could Just See Him One Last Time And We Just Argue, Fight, Play, I Would Love To Have That."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares His Emotional Wish About Kobe Bryant: "If I Could Just See Him One Last Time And We Just Argue, Fight, Play, I Would Love To Have That."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ballsack Sports Created A Hilarious Reason Why Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "Why Your Twitter Handle Is 'MoneyGreen' When You Are Going To Be Broke And In Sacramento"
NBA Media

Ballsack Sports Created A Hilarious Reason Why Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "Why Your Twitter Handle Is 'MoneyGreen' When You Are Going To Be Broke And In Sacramento"

By Gautam Varier
Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win-Over The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win Back The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya