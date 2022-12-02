Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was not your average player in the league. On the basketball court, he made a reputation for himself as one of the best rebounders of all time and contributed to winning five NBA Championships in his career.

On the court, Rodman was a master at playing basketball, but off the court, Dennis Rodman was simply a different person. There are several stories about his adventures in the 90s, including a fling with music star Madonna.

The Worm revealed this and a plethora of amazing stories about his life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in an interview that took place in 1996. Oh, by the way, Rodman came barefoot to the show.

As we mentioned earlier, Rodman talked about a plethora of things on the show. One of them was why the Bulls star preferred to date white women over black. Well, he gave a pretty good response to the question.

When I was growing and I'm in the projects, a lot of black women used to say, 'You're ugly, you're this, you're that.' But when you see someone that was an athlete, had a nice car and was sub-par looking, they're gonna jump in the car. ... I’m attracted to White women now and I’m attracted to Black women still. But I haven’t found a Black woman willing to accept me as I am. ... The same women that I tried to go out with 15 years ago now all of a sudden my mother gets phone calls from ... that just hurts my feelings even more to think that these women can all of a sudden come back in my life and say,Ok, I wanna go out with you, now because I have money."

At the end of the day, every person in the world has a right to have preferences in their dating life. The same goes for Dennis Rodman, and the fact that he was honest about the people that he dated is not something that everyone can do pretty easily.

