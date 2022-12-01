Skip to main content

Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998

During the 1990s, no team dominated quite like the Chicago Bulls. Although the backbone of the team was the duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls dynasty would never have been as successful as they were without other supporting players.

One such player who dominated the defensive end of the floor for the team was Dennis Rodman. The Worm may have played just three seasons for the Chicago Bulls, but he helped the team win an NBA Championship in each of the seasons, thanks to his insane defensive prowess. And the Bulls arguably wouldn't have won those rings without him.

Dennis Rodman's Honest Take On The End Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty

Every good thing out there has to end one day or the other. For whatever reason, the Chicago Bulls dynasty ended after winning the 1998 NBA Championship. In an old interview, Rodman revealed his true thoughts about the end of that chapter of his life.

Via Sports Illustrated Vault:

"Once I get close to something, I don't want to separate," he says. "I stayed in the house for a month because of the disintegration of the [championship] team I played on in Detroit. 

It's difficult now because of the situation with the other players," he adds, referring to the uncertain futures of Jordan and Pippen, both of whom are at war with the Bulls' front office. "I don't hate the other players, and I don't hate management. I just hate the business of management. 

In a sort of invocation to party hearty, at his birthday bash Rodman told well-wishers, "It's not about me. It's about camaraderie, about everybody just collaging together." Those words have particular relevance for the defending champs, whose players have cohered almost in reaction to what they see as front-office penury and ineptness, and whose coach and vice president hardly speak to each other.

While at the time, many were speculating if the Bulls dynasty would stay intact after all. But that didn't happen as every crucial member of the team went their separate ways. If the team stayed together for a few more years, maybe they could have won a couple of more rings. There are many theories about the same, but no way for us to know about it for sure.

