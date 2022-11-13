Skip to main content

Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans

Carmen Electra has always been a fan favorite in the NBA. Back in the 90s, she drew a lot of attention thanks to her beauty, and besides that, her relationship with one of the most controversial players of all time only helped her get a lot of love from NBA fans around the world. 

It's been nearly 30 years since those times, but Electra remains a big figure around the NBA world. Ever since the airing of the Chicago Bulls' 10-part docu-series "The Last Dance", Electra once again became a huge figure in the NBA, and whenever she does something, plenty of fans pay attention. 

Back in 2020, in the hottest moment of The Last Dance, she shared a couple of intimate pics of her with Rodman, sending everybody into a frenzy. More recently, she shared a great pic and fans loved it

Electra keeps finding ways to make fans happy and recently shared a series of pics on Twitter to promote her OnlyFans. This has become a common thing among NBA wives and girlfriends, as Larsa Pippen revealed she made a lot of money on this platform before her father forced her to quit

This is a very interesting idea for fans who want to see more of Electra. It's unclear what kind of pics she shares over there, but plenty of people will surely try to find out.

Electra was the lady Dennis Rodman was with during his infamous 48-hour trip to Las Vegas, and she earned a lot of recognition after that moment. 

In case you don't know, Rodman asked Phil Jackson to go to Las Vegas to disconnect and then return to the Chicago Bulls to focus on the rest of the season. Rodman took more time than he initially announced and Jackson sent Michael Jordan to look for his teammate. 

MJ went to Las Vegas, found Rodman with Electra and forced his teammate to go back to Chicago as the team had a big challenge ahead. That one remains a hilarious moment of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, and Electra often takes pride in that. 

