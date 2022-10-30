Skip to main content

Derrick Rose Revealed He Beefed With A Chicago Reporter Before Leaving Bulls

The Derrick Rose tenure in Chicago has to go down as one the most bittersweet in recent history. The point guard landed in Windy City in 2008, ready to take this team back to the top of the NBA, and even though he was really close to achieving that, injuries ruined any plan Rose and his team had. 

Following a magical 2010-11 NBA season where he became the youngest MVP in NBA history, things went South for D-Rose. In 2012, he suffered his first season-ending injury after tearing the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Tears in his left knee, putting an end to a season where the Bulls looked poised to challenge the Miami Heat for the supremacy of the Eastern Conference. 

After that, he kept dealing with injuries that hurt his game and ultimately made the Chicago Bulls trade Russ in a heartbreaking moment that he or any of his fans can't forget. 

Besides all the injuries he had to deal with during that time, Rose had other issues to address, which included a feud with a Chicago reporter. During his appearance on the Math Hoffa show, Rose opened up about that situation, explaining how disrespected he felt by that reporter, who would later write something trying to ingratiate with Rose (7:30 mark).

"He asking crazy questions, I could feel the vibe. I'm not looking at him but he asking me crazy s**t every day. It's to the point other media people would laugh at him. They know it's about to be some crazy sh*t that's coming out his mouth. ...He had to apologize. [He] wrote an article before he left the newspaper in Chicago and retired."

"He had to write that s**t out in an article so he could get it off his conscience. He was attacking my family. Calling me dumb. Like saying personal s**t bro. Journalists aren't supposed to be doing [that] in basketball. ...He's attacking me and nobody's saying nothing."

Rose had to go through some tough moments during his stint in Chicago. He has nothing but love for the city, the fans, and the team, but it's clear that he didn't have the best time there. Injuries are unpredictable, and they were ruthless with him. Imagine having to deal with that and then seeing how somebody constantly disrespects you. D-Rose is a real one for going through all of that and showing that he only cared about playing the game and doing his best on the court. 

