Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him.

Dirk was always a low-key player who never vented any information about his personal life, but there was a time when he was brought to the middle of the stage and not precisely for the best reasons. Controversy always sells and Dirk found out the worst possible way.

Back in 2009, the German legend was still thriving in the league, in his quest to win a championship with the Dallas Mavericks, but off-court issues would become bigger for him. At the time, Nowitzki was ready to get married until he discovered some sensitive info about his then-fianceé.

Dirk Nowitzki Says He's Embarrassed By His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud

During a recent interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger", the 2011 NBA champion talked about the tough time he lived in 2009 and how he remains embarrassed to this day.

"I was as shocked as everybody, I had no idea when this happened, so that was a very tough time because usually, I did a great job always keeping my private life private, so for me, to all of a sudden have my private life all out in the open was something completely different and it was, I was super embarrassed about the whole situation and it was literally in the middle of the playoffs too. It was a huge moment, and to this day, this Denver series that I played in 09 was one of the best series I've ever played in my life, I averaged like over 30 [points per game] and I think it's because all the turmoil I had in my private life kind of help really focus in and enjoy in a way to get away during that series."

Dirk refused to talk about the details of how he found out about this terrible situation but did admit that he needed a lot of help from his family, friends and whoever cared about him. That wasn't a very good moment for him, but he eventually got out of it, and of course, basketball played a big role in that.

Nowitzki found love a year after this tumultuous moment, meeting Jessica Olsson. He won his NBA ring in 2011, recording one of the most memorable playoffs runs in NBA history. A year later, he got his second one, tying the knot with Olsson. Even though he's admitted that he's embarrassed by all of that, we're pretty sure Dirk is happy with the way everything played out for him.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.