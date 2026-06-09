Donald Trump Claims NBA Has Gotten Rougher Over The Last 10 Years

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines once again following his appearance at Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, offering his thoughts on how the NBA has changed over the last decade.

Speaking to reporters before going aboard on Air Force One after attending the New York Knicks‘ matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Trump said he believes today’s NBA is far more physical than it was ten years ago.

“He came over to pay his respects as president. He came over, and we talked a little bit about the NBA and about the game. The game’s changed. I said it’s gotten rougher, which is a good thing, not a bad thing. It’s gotten rougher. When you look at the way they guard people now, I don’t remember them doing that 10 years ago. And he knows a lot about basketball. But it’s good. It’s good for the game. It’s a tougher game. They were getting criticized for it.”

Trump’s appearance at Game 3 was already one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Finals before the opening tip. Knicks owner James Dolan invited the President to attend, making Trump the first sitting U.S. President to attend an NBA Finals game.

His presence triggered unprecedented security measures around Madison Square Garden. Fans were subjected to TSA-style screenings, strict no-bag policies, and significantly increased police presence throughout Midtown Manhattan. Traditional watch parties around the arena were also canceled, leading to frustration among many Knicks supporters.

When Trump appeared on the Madison Square Garden video board during the national anthem, loud boos could be heard throughout the arena. Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans who felt the increased security measures had disrupted what should have been a basketball-first event.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was among the most vocal critics. Earlier in the day, Smith called Trump’s decision to attend ‘selfish’ and ‘narcissistic,’ arguing that the logistical complications created unnecessary challenges for fans trying to enjoy one of the biggest nights in recent Knicks history.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took a different approach. Silver defended Trump’s attendance and pointed out that the President has long been a supporter of the league and a regular presence at Knicks games dating back decades.

Ironically, Trump’s basketball comments came after one of the most physical and intense games of the series.

Facing a potential 3-0 deficit, the Spurs responded with a gritty 115-111 victory behind a dominant performance from Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio superstar delivered 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals while helping the Spurs cut New York’s series lead to 2-1.

The game featured aggressive defense, physical play in the paint, and several heated moments throughout the night, perhaps reinforcing Trump’s belief that the modern NBA has become tougher than it once was.

Whether fans agree with his assessment or not, Trump’s comments add another layer to what has already become one of the most memorable and controversial NBA Finals storylines in recent memory. With the Knicks still leading the series and the Spurs fighting back, the focus now shifts back to the court, where the physical battle Trump praised is expected to continue in Game 4.