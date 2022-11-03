Skip to main content

Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."

The infamous Draymond Green and Jordan Poole saga looks like it's taken a backseat, and the former defending the young gun comes as ample proof.

Green leaped to his teammate's defense after Poole was called by the referees for three carry violations against the Miami Heat — a contest they lost 116-109 and their third defeat in as many games.

The veteran fielded questions postgame by reporters and one of them was about the calls on Poole. Green had his partner's back:

“If you’re going to call that, you better call it because every guard in the NBA carries. A lot. Some of the best ball handlers in the NBA carries often. So if it’s a point of emphasis, then let’s see it, but I’m not sure how many I’ve seen all year.”

You can catch the response below (Green's comment starts from 1:40 onwards):

By the looks of it, it appears that any bitter aftertaste between the two players after their dust-up, which was eventually leaked to the world, seems to have evaporated and the two are focusing on the season ahead.

Steve Kerr Shares His Two Cents On Jordan Poole's Carry

It wasn't just Draymond Green who came in support of Jordan Poole. The guard had a forgettable game with just nine points (3-of-10 from the field, and 1-of-7 from downtown).

The move also caught coach Steve Kerr by surprise and he opined that he didn't see that coming, and sharing his thoughts, he said every other player in the league has been doing it. Per NBC Sports, here's what Kerr had to say as he referenced Allen Iverson.

“I guess there was an email that went out today and honestly, I didn’t check my email,” Kerr said. “Like, we got a game today I’m not looking at emails. I was shocked because basically the whole league does that. They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced the referees that it wasn’t a carry.

“It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it. I guess I got to start checking my email on game days.”

Poole's three violations were more than that of Miami (they had one). But the unit, known for being an offensive powerhouse, will look to shrug off the string of defeats and get their campaign back on track against the Orlando Magic.

