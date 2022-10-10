Skip to main content

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

The Golden State Warriors found themselves with a hidden gem in the 2012 NBA Draft by drafting Draymond Green with the 35th overall pick. Throughout the course of his NBA career, Green has cemented his position as one of the toughest players in the NBA.

In addition to that, he has played a crucial role in the success of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Green is not someone who would add a lot of points, rebounds, or assists for his team on a nightly basis, but he is a great leader.

Well, that's what most thought until a video of him punching Jordan Poole went viral. Since that altercation with Poole, Green has seemingly lost a lot of respect among his teammates and the rest of the NBA community, for that matter.

Green has publicly apologized to Poole for punching the 23-year-old during practice. But it may take a few weeks for things to calm down inside the Warriors' locker room.

Draymond Green Has Always Been Tenacious

Green has always been pretty vocal in his career. But the former Defensive Player of the Year recently explained that he took his tenacity to the next level after entering the NBA. He claimed he did so to make a place for himself on the Warriors roster.

(Starts at 17:40):

"I've always been a dawg. Growing up in Saginaw, I had to be that to get on the court. ... I never had to be the dog that I am today to get back on the court until I got to the NBA. That's what got me on the floor. Coming out of college, I was player of the year, all of that. But I quickly realized ain't none of that shit getting me on the floor with this team. ... What was gonna get me on the floor for the Warriors was to go bully somebody because I realized that's missing here."

He added, "Nobody here is bullying anybody. Nobody is here speaking up. Nobody is bringing that tenacity to the floor. So, I realized like my second day there, they need somebody to bring that dog in. And that will be my way onto the floor."

As Green explained in the video, he has always been a tough player. He admitted to literally developing the skill of bullying players in the league to make a name for himself and a place in the Warriors' team. Well, he succeeded in doing so and has helped the team win four NBA Championships during his time with the Dubs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
NBA Media

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."
NBA Media

Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals How Kevin Durant Inspired Him To Get Back To His All-Star Form

By Nico Martinez
Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win-Over The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win Back The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Breaks Silence On Jordan Poole Contract Extension: "We Hope Something Gets Done"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Breaks Silence On Jordan Poole Contract Extension: "We Hope Something Gets Done"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget
NBA Media

Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Is Mesmerized By Jordan Poole's Crazy Behind-The-Back Move: "Who Thinks To Do Some Sh*t Like This"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reacts To Jordan Poole's Explosive Performance Vs Lakers: "Who Thinks To Do Some Sh*t Like This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya