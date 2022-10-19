Draymond Green Gets Real On His Altercation With Jordan Poole: "The World Has Veen Able To See One Of Your Worst Moments. Look At The Upside. I Can Live With That."

Skip to main content

Draymond Green Gets Real On His Altercation With Jordan Poole: "The World Has Been Able To See One Of Your Worst Moments. Look At The Upside. I Can Live With That."

Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole has been heavily discussed by NBA fans and analysts alike ever since it happened. There is no doubt that there has been a lot of negative criticism of Draymond Green due to that situation, as most people agree that violence is never the answer.

Recently, Draymond Green reflected on his altercation with Jordan Poole. He noted that he doesn't care what people think about him, and even stated that he never knew exactly "how much it blew up". He also claimed that there is "upside" in the situation despite the fact that the world has been able to witness one of his "worst moments".

“I woke up to the video. Once I woke up to the video, I don't know if the dynamic really changes from that because you never know people's opinion right away. You give people some time to allow people to throw their opinion out. Quite frankly I don't care about people's opinion. I never really knew how much it blew up. I don't spend much time searching Instagram or looking through comments… I was just at home chillin with my children.” 

"The world has been able to see one of your worst moments. Look at all the upside you have now. It's totally different way of looking at it... I can live with that." 

There's no doubt that Draymond Green understands that punching Jordan Poole wasn't a good course of action and that he messed up. But at the same time, he's clearly tuning out the outside noise and other people's opinions about the incident. 

Draymond Green Will Be Key For The Golden State Warriors Next Season

The Golden State Warriors will need Draymond Green to play at a high level this season if they are to repeat as champions. His screening, passing, and consistently elite defense have made him an integral part of the Golden State Warriors' system during his tenure with the franchise. It is hard to imagine this iteration of the Golden State Warriors finding as much success as they did without Draymond Green's presence.

Hopefully, we see Draymond Green and the team move past this incident and come together to pursue a championship. They definitely have more than enough talent to win again this year, and there is a good chance we see the Warriors continue cementing their status as one of the best dynasties in NBA history.

