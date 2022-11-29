Draymond Green Goes Viral For Laughing At Rudy Gobert Falling On The Court

Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

There wasn't much to note in the Warriors' 137-114 rout over the Timberwolves on Sunday. In what has otherwise been a rough season, the Dubs got an easy win in what was an excellent game from start to finish for the team.

Veteran forward Draymond Green, however, did manage to make headlines by purely unintentional means.

At some point during the night, Rudy Gobert went tumbling to the ground... at which point he was greeted by Draymond's smiling face laughing at him just a few feet away.

Draymond has always been known as a scrappy player, so it's no surprise he was messing with Gobert here. But for the true NBA die-hards, you might be aware that these players actually have a history.

Draymond Green And Rudy Gobert Have Beef After Several Verbal Exchanges

Back in 2019, Rudy Gobert cried after being snubbed from the All-Star game, and Draymond Green was among the biggest names to roast him for it.

Back in 2019, that was Rudy Gobert's reaction when he found out he didn't make the team. He shared his thoughts with the media before breaking into tears.



"There was a chance I might not make it, I was surprised. I think it's disrespectful, I feel disrespected. It's my legacy," Gobert said through tears. "I don't even play for money I don't care about that, to be honest. It's just about my legacy. It was a rough night. My mom called me crying, it was tough but it is what it is. It's always gone be that way..."



"One thing I can assure you if I didn't make it this year I wasn't gonna cry," said Dray in 2019. "I can 100% assure you of that. It has to be Rudy, I mean the man cried on national television when he didn't make the All-Star team. Thank God he's made the next three. You can't cry, Chuck. I said it then, I'm gonna say it now. I got killed on Twitter then, I'll probably get killed on it today. You can't cry, c'mon."

Ever since then, these two guys have seemingly been at odds. Draymond later went off when he was mentioned in the same breath as Gobert, and the former Jazz big man himself was even forced to respond to Dray's assault.

It was a while since the pair exchanged blows, but Rudy broke the silence with a cryptic tweet last month.

