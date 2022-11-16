Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Players once they become stars in the NBA, make some truly incredible amounts of money. The contracts they sign in the league in recent years are worth upwards of 15-20 million a year even for role players. The true stars that make a difference in winning championships, sign for even bigger amounts. But they're not always known for spending that cash too well.

Sometimes, they spend out of generosity, like when Charles Barkley gave someone a $25,000 tip. Other times, it's a case of not knowing what they're getting into, as was the case with Scottie Pippen's ill-fated $4 million private jet purchase. And sometimes, they just end up blowing a huge wad of cash on a good time, as Karl-Anthony Towns did at the club in a video that went viral earlier this year.

There are different levels for how good or bad this spending is, but nearly every player has made some purchases that they regret. And Draymond Green knew exactly what his greatest regret in this regard was.

Draymond Green Explained How He Spent $21,000 On His Worst Purchase Ever

Making it to the top calls for a celebration, there is no doubt that most NBA players should and do party as much as they can. They're coveted guests at nightclubs and with so much wealth at a young age, it stands to reason that they would go out and have a great time. And they spend a lot more than normal people when they're out on the town too. This happened to Draymond Green, and as he admitted to Maverick Carter once, it remains his stupidest purchase (via CNBC).

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green remembers exactly what the stupidest purchase he ever made was: “A $21,000 night in the club,” he tells Maverick Carter in a video for “Kneading Dough.”

“That’s $21,000 that I can never get back. People say: ‘That isn’t nothing to you.’ $20,000 is still $20,000. I don’t care how much money you have, it’s still $20,000.”

The NBA star is now pursuing a new financial goal: He wants to be a billionaire by 40. Earning an average annual salary of $16.4 million, plus an estimated $4 million in endorsements, Green is well on his way. Joining the three-comma club will be a “tough task for sure,” Green says, but “I think I can reach it.”

That is a massive amount to spend on a party, especially considering that those are usually designed for you to forget all about them. It's understandable why Green would feel bad about this purchase that he made. He's well on his way to making a lot of money now though, so he likely won't care too much about it in the long run.

