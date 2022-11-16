Skip to main content

Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made

Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made

Players once they become stars in the NBA, make some truly incredible amounts of money. The contracts they sign in the league in recent years are worth upwards of 15-20 million a year even for role players. The true stars that make a difference in winning championships, sign for even bigger amounts. But they're not always known for spending that cash too well. 

Sometimes, they spend out of generosity, like when Charles Barkley gave someone a $25,000 tip. Other times, it's a case of not knowing what they're getting into, as was the case with Scottie Pippen's ill-fated $4 million private jet purchase. And sometimes, they just end up blowing a huge wad of cash on a good time, as Karl-Anthony Towns did at the club in a video that went viral earlier this year. 

There are different levels for how good or bad this spending is, but nearly every player has made some purchases that they regret. And Draymond Green knew exactly what his greatest regret in this regard was. 

Draymond Green Explained How He Spent $21,000 On His Worst Purchase Ever

Making it to the top calls for a celebration, there is no doubt that most NBA players should and do party as much as they can. They're coveted guests at nightclubs and with so much wealth at a young age, it stands to reason that they would go out and have a great time. And they spend a lot more than normal people when they're out on the town too. This happened to Draymond Green, and as he admitted to Maverick Carter once, it remains his stupidest purchase (via CNBC). 

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green remembers exactly what the stupidest purchase he ever made was: “A $21,000 night in the club,” he tells Maverick Carter in a video for “Kneading Dough.” 

“That’s $21,000 that I can never get back. People say: ‘That isn’t nothing to you.’ $20,000 is still $20,000. I don’t care how much money you have, it’s still $20,000.” 

The NBA star is now pursuing a new financial goal: He wants to be a billionaire by 40. Earning an average annual salary of $16.4 million, plus an estimated $4 million in endorsements, Green is well on his way. Joining the three-comma club will be a “tough task for sure,” Green says, but “I think I can reach it.”

That is a massive amount to spend on a party, especially considering that those are usually designed for you to forget all about them. It's understandable why Green would feel bad about this purchase that he made. He's well on his way to making a lot of money now though, so he likely won't care too much about it in the long run. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made
NBA Media

Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Scoring In Double Digits After More Than 500 Days
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Scoring In Double Digits After More Than 500 Days

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Workout Routine That Helped Him Defeat The Detroit Pistons And Win 6 NBA Titles
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Workout Routine That Helped Him Defeat The Detroit Pistons And Win 6 NBA Titles

By Titan Frey
Kobe Bryant Recalled How He Beat Beyonce's Father In 1-On-1 Game: “I Don’t Think He Made Another Basket After That.”
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Recalled How He Beat Beyonce's Father In 1-On-1 Game: “I Don’t Think He Made Another Basket After That.”

By Titan Frey
JJ Redick Explains 'How F**king Good' Luka Doncic Is
NBA Media

JJ Redick Explains 'How F**king Good' Luka Doncic Is*

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Young Gets Trolled By Fans For Believing He Should Have Been In The Lakers Top 75 List
NBA Media

Nick Young Gets Trolled By Fans For Believing He Should Have Been In The Lakers Top 75 List

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors Fans Love This Hilarious Idea To Get Jordan Poole To Average 100 Points Per Game
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Love This Hilarious Idea To Get Jordan Poole To Average 100 Points Per Game

By Divij Kulkarni
John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."
NBA Media

John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Hilariously Says That Lakers Games Should Be Removed From National Television
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Hilariously Says That Lakers Games Should Be Removed From National Television

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O'Neal Shares A Wild Theory About The Moon
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares A Wild Theory About The Moon

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Warriors Being The Most Popular Sports Teams In The U.S.
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Warriors Being The Most Popular Sports Teams In The U.S.

By Gautam Varier
Zach Lowe Messes Around With Kyle Kuzma By Wearing His Viral Pink Sweater
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Messes Around With Kyle Kuzma By Wearing His Viral Pink Sweater

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Picture Of Kevin Durant Looking Very Worried After 32-Point Loss Against The Kings Goes Viral
NBA Media

Picture Of Kevin Durant Looking Very Worried After 32-Point Loss Against The Kings Goes Viral

By Divij Kulkarni
The Reason Why The Milwaukee Bucks Are Banned From Wearing Their 'Cream City' Edition Jerseys
NBA Media

The Reason Why The Milwaukee Bucks Are Banned From Wearing Their 'Cream City' Edition Jerseys

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly

By Divij Kulkarni