Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."

Being a second-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Draymond Green has certainly achieved a lot in his career. Usually, players that are drafted in the second round aren't expected to be anything more than role players. But Green has established himself as a crucial piece of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

The biggest weapon that Green has in his bag is not his ability to score, rebound, or assist. Instead, it's his aggression and ability to lead the Dubs on the defensive end of the court. However, there have been times when Green has gotten out of control.

His offseason fight with Jordan Poole made a lot of headlines. While Green ended up apologizing to Poole, it still tarnished his reputation as a leader of the Warriors. This is not the first time that the 4x NBA All-Star has crossed the line. We're sure most fans remember Green kicking Steven Adams in the groin.

Draymond Green Literally Tackled A Player On The Court

Green's career in the NBA is a treasure of such moments where he has done questionable things on the court. Last season, the Warriors veteran decided to tackle a player to the court. The reason? It looked like he just wanted to stop the play.

While Green showed great passion to win the ball back in the clip, the method he used was pretty dangerous. He could have hurt Kevin Porter Jr. Fortunately, nothing of that sort happened, and Green was instead applauded for his effort. Looking at such clips really makes people wonder why the Warriors have not traded Green yet.

Well, it was rumored that the organization would take that step following his altercation with Poole. But according to recent reports, the Warriors have no plans to involve Draymond in current or any future trade talks. But does that mean Green will get a lucrative max contract from the franchise? Most likely not. 

The Warriors have already handed contract extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Moreover, Green is no longer the player that he once was. So giving him another huge contract would seem an unwise decision.

