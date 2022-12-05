Skip to main content

Draymond Green Took A Shot At Michael Jordan For Retiring After He Won 3 Consecutive NBA Championships

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest NBA player of all time. He managed to lead the Chicago Bulls to two three-peats, a feat that no player has achieved since. And what makes that fact even wilder is that MJ retired for a year and a half between his two runs that led to six championships. 

Michael Jordan's first retirement is a topic of some contention. There are wild theories that suggest he was suspended for gambling in secret, although that has actively been refuted. And while many recognize that taking time off like that makes it harder to come back and consistently win again, some also hold it against MJ. 

Draymond Green recently made an appearance on a podcast and spoke about the GOAT conversation. He explained why LeBron James has an edge over Michael Jordan. And then he went on to speak about the time MJ retired as well. 

"I love MJ. I think MJ is incredible. MJ is MJ. We all wanted to be like Mike. I wear 23, come on now. We all want to be like Mike.

"But what LeBron has been able to do and how he can control the game and to do it this long — MJ retired. This s**t‘s grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went eight or nine straight years. M.J. took a break in right in the heat of that s**t. Bron ain’t take no break.”

There is no way to tell if Michael Jordan would have remained unbeaten in the NBA Finals if he never took a break. But while it is hard to keep going in these aspects, it's just as hard to play another sport for a year and then get back to the very top. And there is an aspect of Draymond Green's comments that make them almost disrespectful. 

Michael Jordan's Retirement Had A Lot To Do With His Father's Tragic Passing

Michael Jordan was incredibly close to his father, James, who passed away after he was murdered in July 1993. This was right after Michael Jordan had just won his 3rd consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls. And while the pressure and the insane expectations that came from being one of the world's most popular people were factors, his father's passing affected Jordan greatly as well

His father's desire for him to become a baseball star played a big part in his decision to pursue the sport after his retirement as well. Draymond Green completely not mentioning this, is something that omits a large part of the GOAT's decision. And until LeBron James can win at least one more NBA championship, saying that he is the GOAT is simply not going to be what the majority of fans think. 

