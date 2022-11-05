“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive

Draymond Green's potential and possible move to the Los Angeles Lakers when he enters free agency has been a topic of discussion before, and an anonymous NBA executive shed more light on the possibility of the move.

Per the executive, there was an idea of James bringing Green to Los Angeles and had his theories for it.

In an interview with Sean Deveneny of Heavy, the executive outlined his thoughts while also adding that the Golden State Warriors star was following James around "like a puppy dog."

"You'd have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker?" the executive said. "Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could offer Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have. Send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029.

"They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, and Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can't see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway."

There is that caveat where the Lakers will definitely not be trading their future draft assets to acquire Green. While he will surely lend more teeth to the Lakers' defense, there is very less a chance the franchise will go all out on the four-time NBA champion.

What's Going On With Draymond Green's Contract Extension With the Warriors?

At the time of writing, it was reported that the Warriors haven't decided on trading their star and weren't actively putting him on the trade market.

The 32-year-old remains under contract for the ongoing season on a $25.8 million pay and has a $27.6 million player option next year. His decision will surely impact Golden State will be looking at a whopping luxury tax bill.

Green's trade news hit the spotlight after his practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, sparking theories of his declining time with the franchise. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe:

"Golden State has reportedly "not engaged in any trade talks centered on Green and don't plan to as of now."

While Green for the Lakers continues to be a chatter-generator over the course of the season, there's no doubt that the veteran's focus is on helping the Warriors defend their title. They are currently going through an inconsistent run with a 3-7 record in the West.

