Duncan Robinson has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league since he signed a huge new contract with the Miami Heat. Ever since that, the sharpshooter hasn't been the best version of himself, making a lot of people wonder if the Heat were better off trading Robinson away.

Just like Robinson, the Heat are struggling this season, playing below the .500 mark, looking nothing like the team that clinched the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Boston Celtics took them out in seven intense games.

Things haven't improved for the Floridian team and Robinson, and the numbers around this player just show how bad he's been since taking that new contract, and especially this season.

Duncan Robinson Has Made $200K Per 3-Pointer This Season

Basketball Forever recently did the math and came up with a big number that explains how much the Heat are paying for every 3-pointer Robinson has made so far this season. The millions he's getting paid don't match the number of threes he's hit in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Miami Heat are paying Duncan Robinson $15.6M this season to do one thing: make threes. He's on track to make 78 total 3PT in limited mins. That means they’ll be paying him $200,000 per 3 made.

This is a lot of money for any team, not only the Miami Heat. Robinson was expected to take his game to the next level after securing a big payday, but now things are different and he's getting heavily criticized due to his struggles. It's worth-noting that this isn't something new, as Robinson already struggled last campaign.

Now, he's been linked with several teams around the league, as he's considered one of the tradable assets the Heat have on the roster. This deal is a lot more expensive than the Heat thought, but they might still have hopes for Robinson's talents.

