Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court but what made him stand out even more from the pack was his mentality. Bryant wasn't like your average NBA superstar, he was just wired differently.

He would shame his teammates into working harder when they saw his insane training schedule, as was famously the case during the 2008 Olympics. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony saw Bryant train at 5:30 AM in the morning when they were returning from a club and it influenced them to follow in his lead. Kobe also loved the physical aspect of the game and in some ways, was a bit of a psychopath at times and Wade got to experience that after the 2012 All-Star game.

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose

Both men were starters for their respective teams and it was an incredible game that ended in a narrow 152-149 win for the Western Conference. In the third quarter, Wade accidentally broke Bryant's nose with a hard foul but Kobe still went on to finish the game. Wade clearly felt bad about what happened and reached out to Bryant later to apologize, only to be shocked by Kobe's response.

(starts at 0:13 mark):

"Me and Kob’ got into a little tussle in the All-Star Game, and then I ended up hitting him the wrong way and breaking his nose... So after the All-Star break, we got the Lakers about three games after the break… I call him, not maliciously. I didn’t maliciously do it. I called him and said 'Yo Kob' and he was like 'Bro, I love it.' I’m like 'You what?' He’s like 'I love it. I’ll see you in a couple of days.' And I’m like 'Oh snap.' And he gave it to me, too, boy."

Kobe's response isn't the least bit surprising as you would expect him to say something like that. He also gave the Heat the business when the teams faced off, scoring a game-high 33 points as the Lakers won 93-83.

His former teammate Shaquille O'Neal also had some high praise for Bryant recently, as he said that Kobe is the closest thing to Michael Jordan. He also stated that it's disrespectful that Bryant doesn't get brought up in the GOAT conversation and it is a sentiment that a lot of players tend to share.

