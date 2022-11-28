Skip to main content

Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson

The New York Knicks have been mired in mediocrity for much of the last two decades and have become somewhat of a laughing stock over time. They have gotten so many things wrong, whether it be drafting, free agency, hiring executives, and whatnot, but Knicks home games still remain one of the biggest draws in the NBA. 

Opponents love to put on a show at Madison Square Garden and it's not just them who love going there, but the celebrities too. We see so many of them at The Garden for the games and another one showed up when the Knicks took on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Emily Ratajkowski was in the news recently when rumors spread about her dating former 'SNL' comedian Pete Davidson. They apparently confirmed that rumor as the two of them attended the game together.

Ratajkowski is one of the most popular models around and she tends to stand out even among some of the other big names who were in attendance like actor Ben Stiller and singer Jordin Sparks, who were sitting on either side of these two.

The Knicks unfortunately weren't able to get the win in her presence as the Grizzlies won 127-123. One of the positives despite this loss for the Knicks is that RJ Barrett, who had been struggling recently, had a good showing with 22 points on 9-17 shooting from the field.

Teammate Jalen Brunson also scored a game-high 30 points but it wasn't enough and he missed some shots at the end of the game as well. It is clear that the Knicks need more firepower and they know that too, which is why they want to land a star like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis as soon as they are available on the market.

