Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

Credit: John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors just played one of the most electrifying games of the night against the Denver Nuggets. Given that the Dubs were coming off of a strong win against the Los Angeles Lakers, they were the clear favorites to win the game in Chase Center.

Denver, meanwhile, had a rough start to their season as the Utah Jazz dominated the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Traveling to the Dubs game without Jamal Murray, many did not fancy the Nuggets to win this game against the Warriors. Although the team lacked players like Murray, the Nuggets started off the game in great fashion as the team was shooting incredibly well.

Finishing the game with a three-point percentage of 44.1%, the Nuggets shot exceptionally well outside the perimeter. The defending champions meanwhile had a terrible time with turnovers as they gave up possession a whopping 18 times. They also looked clueless defensively when their best defender, Draymond Green, was off the floor.

Although the Dubs did find themselves trailing for most of the game, they came really close to a comeback as they made it a one-point game in the final minute of the game. But some incredible vision by Nikola Jokic meant that the lead was restored for the Nuggets who ultimately won the game 128-123.

NBA Fans React To Nuggets Defeating The Warriors

After such an enthralling game of basketball, fans were understandably hyped up about the game between Nuggets and the defending champions and had their say on the Dubs suffering the first loss of the season.

The Warriors will be eager to come back to winning ways in their next game as they host the Sacramento Kings. Given that the team almost made the comeback despite having a bad night defensively, speaks volumes about the defending champions. Given how exciting the game was, a 7-game series would be fun between these two teams.