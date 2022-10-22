Skip to main content

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

The Golden State Warriors just played one of the most electrifying games of the night against the Denver Nuggets. Given that the Dubs were coming off of a strong win against the Los Angeles Lakers, they were the clear favorites to win the game in Chase Center.

Denver, meanwhile, had a rough start to their season as the Utah Jazz dominated the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Traveling to the Dubs game without Jamal Murray, many did not fancy the Nuggets to win this game against the Warriors. Although the team lacked players like Murray, the Nuggets started off the game in great fashion as the team was shooting incredibly well.

Finishing the game with a three-point percentage of 44.1%, the Nuggets shot exceptionally well outside the perimeter. The defending champions meanwhile had a terrible time with turnovers as they gave up possession a whopping 18 times. They also looked clueless defensively when their best defender, Draymond Green, was off the floor.

Although the Dubs did find themselves trailing for most of the game, they came really close to a comeback as they made it a one-point game in the final minute of the game. But some incredible vision by Nikola Jokic meant that the lead was restored for the Nuggets who ultimately won the game 128-123.

NBA Fans React To Nuggets Defeating The Warriors

After such an enthralling game of basketball, fans were understandably hyped up about the game between Nuggets and the defending champions and had their say on the Dubs suffering the first loss of the season.

Dubs 1
Dubs 2
Dubs 3
Dubs 4

The Warriors will be eager to come back to winning ways in their next game as they host the Sacramento Kings. Given that the team almost made the comeback despite having a bad night defensively, speaks volumes about the defending champions. Given how exciting the game was, a 7-game series would be fun between these two teams.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
NBA Media

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

By Gautam Varier
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique
NBA Media

NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

By Gautam Varier
herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
lebron dray lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Didn't Mind Waiting Until 2nd Quarter To Come Into Lakers-Clippers Game: "I Waited 82 Games Last Year, So I Didn't Think 15 Minutes Would Be That Long."

By Lee Tran