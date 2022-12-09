Skip to main content

Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed

One of the most intriguing 'what-if' pairings in NBA history has been Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul. While many times we just fantasize how it would be like for two elite players to play alongside each other, we almost got this pairing if David Stern didn't feel the need to get involved.

The Lakers' trade for Chris Paul was vetoed by the NBA 11 years ago today, as they were operating the New Orleans Hornets at the time, so they controlled trade decisions. The league was scared of the CP3 and Kobe backcourt, so Stern vetoed the trade and sent CP3 to cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the 11th-year anniversary of the vetoed trade, fans once again discussed what would have been if the Lakers traded Pau Gasol for CP3 in 2011 after their run of 2 championships ended.

There's no guarantee on whether the Lakers could compete for a title if they made this trade given the way the league was swinging. However, this definitely would have made a Finals appearance more likely, given the absolute talent behind the backcourt.

Would The Lakers Be Competitive With Chris Paul?

The Lakers would have definitely been able to fight the rising powers in the West like the Oklahoma City Thunder better. They would definitely be better than the reigning champions, Dallas Mavericks, and have a longer window of contention. However, it is hard to say if that Lakers team would be able to topple peak Miami Heat LeBron after their 2011 loss.

Either way, CP3 would have given Kobe an avenue to contend till he retired, even if he still had his injury issues. Maybe we would have seen Kobe's final game in the playoffs in 2016, with CP3 leading the team to the postseason. Should have, would have, could have, indeed. 

