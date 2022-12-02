Skip to main content

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

Luka Doncic put up another masterclass offensively in the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Detroit Pistons. Doncic's 35-point and 10-assist night went to waste as the Mavericks just could not stop the Detroit Pistons from scoring en route to a terrible OT loss against a team actively looking to tank.

The loss has reignited questions about Luka needing the Mavericks' front office to bring him a genuine second star. But that new signing won't taper over Luka's clear lack of focus while defending the ball.

A fan shared a compilation of Luka's defensive plays during the Pistons' loss, showing Doncic playing uninspired and lazy defense. While he did manage to get 3 steals, his on-ball and off-ball defense left something to be desired, as fans discussed.

suns 1
suns 2
suns 3
suns 4
suns 5
suns 6
suns 7

Luka believes he has improved defensively, but he isn't a good defender just yet. He is someone who can effortlessly average over a steal every game by virtue of his ability to read the flow of the game and make interceptions. However, he isn't the kind to force turnovers through on-ball defense, something not one player on the Mavs can do.

Is Luka Doncic's Defense Holding Him Back?

Obviously, it is. Luka Doncic has the ability to defend but he can't carry such a heavy offensive load and also clamp up on opponents regularly. Luka showed flashes of great defense in OT but lost out to incredible shotmaking from Killian Hayes.

Doncic can be an all-time great. 2-way players are often looked at kindly when it comes to this. Even Stephen Curry can't be called a bad defender anymore after his improvements in recent years. Luka is 10 years younger than Steph, so he has time to address this flaw. If he truly wants to carry the Mavs to wins, he will have to lock in defensively, especially against bad opponents like the Pistons. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks

By Aaron Abhishek
Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons

By Aaron Abhishek
kanye paul kim
NBA Media

Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

The Mavericks Are Only 2-5 In Their Last 7 Games Despite Luka Doncic Almost Averaging A Triple-Double In That Time

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant's Unexpected Response To A Nets Fan That Said The Team Will Win The Championship And He Will Be The MVP
NBA Media

Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them

By Lee Tran