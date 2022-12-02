Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic put up another masterclass offensively in the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Detroit Pistons. Doncic's 35-point and 10-assist night went to waste as the Mavericks just could not stop the Detroit Pistons from scoring en route to a terrible OT loss against a team actively looking to tank.

The loss has reignited questions about Luka needing the Mavericks' front office to bring him a genuine second star. But that new signing won't taper over Luka's clear lack of focus while defending the ball.

A fan shared a compilation of Luka's defensive plays during the Pistons' loss, showing Doncic playing uninspired and lazy defense. While he did manage to get 3 steals, his on-ball and off-ball defense left something to be desired, as fans discussed.

Luka believes he has improved defensively, but he isn't a good defender just yet. He is someone who can effortlessly average over a steal every game by virtue of his ability to read the flow of the game and make interceptions. However, he isn't the kind to force turnovers through on-ball defense, something not one player on the Mavs can do.

Is Luka Doncic's Defense Holding Him Back?

Obviously, it is. Luka Doncic has the ability to defend but he can't carry such a heavy offensive load and also clamp up on opponents regularly. Luka showed flashes of great defense in OT but lost out to incredible shotmaking from Killian Hayes.

Doncic can be an all-time great. 2-way players are often looked at kindly when it comes to this. Even Stephen Curry can't be called a bad defender anymore after his improvements in recent years. Luka is 10 years younger than Steph, so he has time to address this flaw. If he truly wants to carry the Mavs to wins, he will have to lock in defensively, especially against bad opponents like the Pistons.

