Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"

In about every decade or so, the faces of the NBA change. In the 2010s, the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard dominated the decade in one way or another. They were all in the primes of their respective careers and entertained the fans.

But in the 2022-23 NBA season, it seems like the end of an era. The teams that the above-mentioned players are currently part of aren't having a great season. Durant's Nets are 1-5, Steph's Warriors have fallen to 3-4, LeBron's Lakers most recently won their first game of the season and have a record of 1-5.

Keeping that in mind, it feels like the torch has been passed to the next generation of talented basketball players, such as Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, and others.

Has The NBA's Next Era Started?

Although there are plenty of games remaining in the 2022-23 NBA season, some of the biggest names in the league haven't been able to lead their teams to good records so far this season.

An NBA fan on Twitter pointed that out in one of their recent tweets. And the fan also questions if we are officially in the new era of the league.

Upon seeing the original tweet from the fan, many from the NBA community had different reactions to it. Here are some of the best reactions to the tweet according to us:

While a few fans believed that we are indeed in a new era, many pointed out that the season is still young. To get a clearer picture, we should at least 15-20 games have already been played in the regular season. As of now, apart from the Lakers and the Nets can easily make a comeback in a couple of games. Those two teams genuinely seem in trouble this season.

