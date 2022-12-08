Skip to main content

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home

After battling for months to free the Russian-captured Brittney Griner, the U.S. government was finally able to negotiate her release this week after agreeing to free Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

It was a long-time coming for Griner, who was reportedly worried about her chances of being released. While there is still work to be done for the other U.S. citizens trapped overseas, it's an great win for Griner, her family, and the NBA world.

BREAKING: Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to prison in Russia, has been freed in a prisoner-swap and is now in US custody, a US official tells @CBSNews

As the NBA Twitter world celebrated her released Thursday morning, pictures surfaced online that captured her first moments of freedom and they caught a lot of attention from the community.

Griner is all smiles, and you would be to if you were coming back from spending nearly a year in a Russian prison.

Griner Faced Harsh Conditions In Russia Amid Heightened Political Tension

Just last month, Griner was supposedly transferred to a Russian labor camp, which are known for their especially harsh conditions. At the time, there was really fear for Griner's safety and some doubts that she'd make it out before the end of her sentence.

(via Advocate)

Russian lawyers and the agent for Brittney Griner said the WNBA basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is being transferred to a penal labor colony at an undisclosed location in Russia.

The transfer process, known as staging, began last Friday and can take weeks to complete. Notification is usually provided by regular mail. Griner was convicted earlier this year after she pleaded guilty to bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into the country.

While it was known that Griner would eventually be transferred to a long-term prison to serve out her sentence, the transfer was not expected to happen so soon, and her family, legal team, and President Joe Biden expressed concern for Griner’s well-being.

In the end, it all worked out for BG. While it was a scary situation all-around, her patience and decision making helped make it easier for the U.S. to bring her home.

Now, it will be interesting to see what she does with her newfound freedom, and the second chance she's been given on life. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
NBA Media

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home

By Nico Martinez
Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"
NBA Media

Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split
NBA Media

Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says He And Wilt Chamberlain Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Wilt Chamberlain And HImself Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest On 2021 Finals Loss Amid 21-5 Start

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Took Painkillers Before Los Angeles Lakers Games

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

By Orlando Silva
When Larry Bird Blasted Reggie Miller For Disrespecting Him: "I'm The Best F*****g Shooter In The League"
NBA Media

When Larry Bird Blasted Reggie Miller For Disrespecting Him: "I'm The Best F*****g Shooter In The League"

By Orlando Silva
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Has A Great Relationship With OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Has A Great Relationship With OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"

By Aaron Abhishek