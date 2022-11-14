Skip to main content

Football Star Didn't Know Who Michael Jordan Was When His Coach Told Him About The 'Flu Game'

Football Star Didn't Know Who Michael Jordan Was When His Coach Told Him About The 'Flu Game'

Michael Jordan is a name that is known basically around the world. Being a superstar in the NBA didn't necessarily make you a global icon but Jordan achieved worldwide recognition the likes of which very few can match. He is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time and there are just so many iconic Jordan moments that come to your mind when you think about him.

One that tends to stand out is his 'Flu Game' in the 1997 NBA Finals. With the Bulls and the Jazz tied up at 2-2, Game 5 would prove to be critical in determining the outcome of the series. Unfortunately for the Bulls, MJ got sick the day before the game but he still went on to play and dominated, as he finished with a game-high 38 points. The Bulls narrowly won the game and eventually the series, as Jordan's legend just kept growing. It has been 25 years since that game and while we still talk about it, the newer generation isn't quite aware of the events from back then.

Football Star Didn't Know Michael Jordan

As LSU prepared to face off against Arkansas in College Football, their star defender Harold Perkins got sick with the flu. Their head coach Brian Kelly thought of inspiring the youngster by bringing up Jordan's game but Perkins had no idea what his coach was talking about.

“He got sick before the game. He threw up as we were going into our team meeting. I said, ‘Hey, you know MJ threw up when he had his greatest game’ and he said, ‘Who’s MJ.'”

It is wild to think that we are perhaps getting to a generation where people don't know who Jordan is. Whether he knows who MJ is after that conversation or not, Perkins ended up having a legendary game of his own. He finished with 4 sacks to tie the all-time record for LSU and also had 8 tackles as they won 13-10. It will go down as his own 'Flu Game' which is quite special.

That title in 1997 was Jordan's fifth and he won a sixth the following year against the Jazz. Game 6 of that series had another memorable Jordan moment, as he stole the ball from Karl Malone and then drilled the game-winner. Phil Jackson called that his favorite Jordan moment and that was really something special. All of his accolades to go with these iconic moments are why MJ is held in such high regard by almost everyone who is associated with the game.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Football Star Didn't Know Who Michael Jordan Was When His Coach Told Him About The 'Flu Game'
NBA Media

Football Star Didn't Know Who Michael Jordan Was When His Coach Told Him About The 'Flu Game'

By Gautam Varier
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
lakers three veterans
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
NBA Media

Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away

By Gautam Varier
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
NBA Media

Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings
NBA Media

LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings

By Titan Frey
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank

By Divij Kulkarni