Skip to main content

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."

Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.

Jordan's killer instinct extended to even casual conversations with his teammates, as Scott Williams revealed that Jordan once brutally roasted him for wearing a sweater with holes. Scott also spoke about the positives of his relationship with MJ.

"That was one side of him. He’d get on you. I remember having a holey sweater one day and he said, ‘I could play 18 holes on your sweater. Nine holes on the front, nine holes on the back.’ Just embarrass you in front of the team and stuff like that. But that was MJ."

The same cat would call me up my first year in the league and say, ‘Hey Scottie, Juanita’s cooking dinner. Come on over. We’re gonna break some bread, have a few beers. Watch the basketball game on TV and shoot pool.’ So that was the other side of it. There was a double-edged sword to that, and everyone’s got their own little stories.” (h/t Smart News)

Williams was Jordan's teammate during the first three-peat from 1991 to 1993. He left the team one season after Jordan's first retirement to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams would enjoy a long NBA career, retiring in 2005 after playing with LeBron James on the Clevceland Cavaliers.

Michael Jordan Was A Unique Teammate

Williams spoke about Jordan as a teammate being ruthless with his comments, but he just as ruthles son the court. There was no slacking around MJ, which created an often tense relationship, with MJ being called a bully by some. His leadership style was unique and hasn't been replicated in the NBA since.

MJ had to work through a lot of issues to be able to trust his teammates to not let him down after the first 7 years of his career were littered with team failures. Phil Jackson was instrumental in helping MJ overcome that barrier. Thankfully, he did. 

While he had negative encounters with teammates like Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr later in his career, everybody understood that those ended up being beneficial to the team. 6 championships aren't won if the star is a 'bad teammate'. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
NBA Media

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"
NBA Media

Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"
NBA Media

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Target 2 Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Target Two Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

By Aaron Abhishek
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
NBA Media

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
NBA Media

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Reportedly Not Considering Anthony Davis Trade

By Nico Martinez
Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”
NBA Media

Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”

By Aaron Abhishek
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya