Skip to main content

Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook

Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is the man in the spotlight of hate once again, as his poor decision-making in clutch time against the Portland Trail Blazers has come under fire. Westbrook took an ill-advised mid-range jumper with plenty of time on the clock to allow the Trail Blazers to get the ball to Damian Lillard who scored a clutch 3 to take a 2-point lead.

After Westbrook's 0-11 night against the Los Angeles Clippers, this loss really put Westbrook at the center of hate from Lakers fans. Jamal Crawford has stepped up to defend Russ from fan scrutiny by pointing out how unfair it is to say that all the Lakers issues are because of him. 

Westbrook shouldn't be blamed for Rob Pelinka's poor job of constructing a competent roster. He gave so much up to acquire Russ that he hasn't recovered. For fans, it's easier to blame the guy that they see messing up on the court as compared to Pelinka, who overlooked the downside of the evident concerns around the fit of Westbrook and LeBron James

Who's Fault Is This Lakers Catastrophe?

It's really hard to point fingers in just one direction when a championship-winning team becomes a team that can barely make the play-in tournament in just 2 seasons. Pelinka's poor roster decisions like acquiring Westbrook for 3-and-D players like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the primary issue. 

Not only did they lose those players, but the Lakers could also no longer afford to keep Alex Caruso on the roster. Instead, the Lakers could have traded just Kuzma for Buddy Hield, and kept Caruso and KCP, while also having the money to sign DeMar DeRozan. That roster looks a lot better compared to the aging cast that the Lakers put together in its place. 

LeBron and AD deserve blame for their inability to stay healthy, but it's hard to blame an athlete for that. Jeanie Buss chose to extend Pelinka's contract this offseason despite the dire situation of the Lakers roster, so this situation may unravel further through this season and the next few years.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"

By Gautam Varier
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
NBA Media

Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."

By Gautam Varier
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

By Aikansh Chaudhary